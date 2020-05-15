various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Local film and tv sector dealt another blow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rehad Desai - National representative at the Independent Producers Organisation
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Sir Bastian Shuttle Service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:07
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
INTERVIEW - Report back on price gouging investigations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
'Azenathi doesn't have a claim to AbaThembu throne, that's clear without DNA' The AbaThembu royal family feud continues after Xhosa monarch King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo disowned his son and demanded a paternit... 14 May 2020 2:57 PM
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
View all Politics
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

All this physical fitness, but are you stretching your mind? The brain is just like every other muscle or organ in your body: if you don't use it, then it won't perform at its peak. At any age, our brains can benefit from mental exercise. Abongile & Liezel explore the various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

15 May 2020 5:46 AM

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

15 May 2020 5:36 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent: Egypt gets a facelift

14 May 2020 6:08 AM

From the continent: Egypt gets a facelift

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some parts of the country could move to level 3

14 May 2020 5:41 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst 

Topics: LOCKDOWN: Some parts of the country could move to level 3 

but hotspots to remain at level 4

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so

14 May 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

Topics: US travel advisory warns of COVID 19 danger in Dar es Salaam.
Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so.
Tens of thousands of Nigerians flee into neighboring Niger to escape new Boko Haram attacks

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does testing negative mean I am immune and will not get the virus?

14 May 2020 5:05 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: Does testing negative mean I am immune and will not get the virus?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

13 May 2020 6:12 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's time to humanise Covid-19 in SA

13 May 2020 5:36 AM

Group editor-in-chief at EWN, Mahlatse Mahlase, asks the question, "Is it not time to show the country the victims of the disease? To give them a face?"

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase, Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

Topics: It's time to humanise Covid-19 in SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Madagascar’s deejay President is angry that the AU has rejected his miracle COVID 19 cure

13 May 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Madagascar’s deejay President is angry that the AU has rejected his miracle COVID 19 cure.
Yoweri Museveni signals a delay in next year’s Ugandan Presidential election.
Isobel dos Santos says the state rigged charges against her she wants her assets unfrozen. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

Business Opinion Local

Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129

Local

EWN Highlights

Can Thabane be removed if he doesn't resign?

15 May 2020 7:56 AM

Retailers, couriers must stick to rules, says DTI as online shopping allowed

15 May 2020 7:03 AM

COVID-19: Joburg, CT & eThekwini report significant drop in revenue for April

15 May 2020 6:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA