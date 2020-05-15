Table Mountain Live Stream service

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
eCommerce traders ready to assist local businesses
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Today at 05:20
TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lara Black - Marketing Manager at TEARS
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Cart horses back on the streets - but what can they transport?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marike Kotze - Public Relations and Online Fundraising coordinator at Cart Horse Protection Association
Today at 06:40
Moolah Mondays - RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer high yields
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Msomi - Director of RSA Retail Savings Bonds at National Treasury
Today at 06:55
How to wear a mask when you wear glasses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Scopa on SAA deadline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 07:20
Coughing up cash for flouting Covid-19 price rules
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy Commissioner of the Competition Commission
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Dr Glenda Gray on effect of lockdown and the way forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Glenda Gray
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies: China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says. 15 May 2020 8:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Table Mountain Live Stream service

Table Mountain Live Stream service

Online enjoyment of the seventh wonder of the world is now available 24/7 in real-time. A Cape Town-based team of creators have introduced the Table Mountain Live Stream service that brings you views of the mountain from different angles all day, every day.

Topics: Table Mountain Live Stream service

Guest:  John Bold, One of the creators of the website



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

15 May 2020 5:46 AM

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

15 May 2020 5:36 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

15 May 2020 5:07 AM

All this physical fitness, but are you stretching your mind? The brain is just like every other muscle or organ in your body: if you don't use it, then it won't perform at its peak. At any age, our brains can benefit from mental exercise. Abongile & Liezel explore the various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

From the continent: Egypt gets a facelift

14 May 2020 6:08 AM

From the continent: Egypt gets a facelift

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Some parts of the country could move to level 3

14 May 2020 5:41 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst 

Topics: LOCKDOWN: Some parts of the country could move to level 3 

but hotspots to remain at level 4

Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so

14 May 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

Topics: US travel advisory warns of COVID 19 danger in Dar es Salaam.
Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so.
Tens of thousands of Nigerians flee into neighboring Niger to escape new Boko Haram attacks

Does testing negative mean I am immune and will not get the virus?

14 May 2020 5:05 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: Does testing negative mean I am immune and will not get the virus?

From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

13 May 2020 6:12 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Virtual House Hunting in Nigeria

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

It's time to humanise Covid-19 in SA

13 May 2020 5:36 AM

Group editor-in-chief at EWN, Mahlatse Mahlase, asks the question, "Is it not time to show the country the victims of the disease? To give them a face?"

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase, Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

Topics: It's time to humanise Covid-19 in SA

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

Politics Business

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Outcry in Algeria after pregnant doctor dies of virus

17 May 2020 6:36 PM

Denosa: Provision of PPE for health workers vital during coronavirus pandemic

17 May 2020 6:31 PM

Tanzanian prayers quelled the coronavirus - Magufuli

17 May 2020 5:34 PM

