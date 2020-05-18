Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegman in Conversation with Kieno about how to help local businesses recover
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Today at 10:08
BBC world news update from London
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross - BBC Correspondent London
Today at 10:33
Save ur faves-Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maryke De Villiers - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today at 10:41
Premier Alan Winde on the latest related to Covid-19 in the province
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
Ministry of Health responds to Criticism against a continued lockdown by members of the ministerial advisory council
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roelofse-Repo rate drops 2%……RSA Retail Bonds?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB talk tech start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Faull - Owner of Knead Bakery
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Latest Local
Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4 Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.' 18 May 2020 7:32 AM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down. 16 May 2020 4:39 PM
View all Politics
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
View all Business
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

Topics: From the Continent: Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward

18 May 2020 5:42 AM

TEARS Animal Rescue as launched a Pay It Forward Pet Food Appeal in response to the increase in requests the organization is receiving from pet owners living in low-income communities and who are struggling to feed their pets as a direct result of the Lockdown.

Topics: TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward

Guest: Lara Black, Marketing Manager at TEARS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eCommerce traders ready to assist local businesses

18 May 2020 5:32 AM

eCommerce supports small and medium (and sometimes large) businesses and various courier companies. With the lift of the eCommerce ban, many small companies that have lost their physical shops as a

Topics: eCommerce traders ready to assist local businesses

Guest: Laurian Venter, Director at OneDayOnly.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table Mountain Live Stream service

18 May 2020 5:09 AM

Online enjoyment of the seventh wonder of the world is now available 24/7 in real-time. A Cape Town-based team of creators have introduced the Table Mountain Live Stream service that brings you views of the mountain from different angles all day, every day.

Topics: Table Mountain Live Stream service

Guest:  John Bold, One of the creators of the website

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

15 May 2020 5:46 AM

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

15 May 2020 5:36 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

15 May 2020 5:07 AM

All this physical fitness, but are you stretching your mind? The brain is just like every other muscle or organ in your body: if you don't use it, then it won't perform at its peak. At any age, our brains can benefit from mental exercise. Abongile & Liezel explore the various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – various ways you can maintain a healthy brain throughout your lifetime

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent: Egypt gets a facelift

14 May 2020 6:08 AM

From the continent: Egypt gets a facelift

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some parts of the country could move to level 3

14 May 2020 5:41 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst 

Topics: LOCKDOWN: Some parts of the country could move to level 3 

but hotspots to remain at level 4

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so

14 May 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

Topics: US travel advisory warns of COVID 19 danger in Dar es Salaam.
Lesotho records its first case of COVID 19. The last African countr6 to do so.
Tens of thousands of Nigerians flee into neighboring Niger to escape new Boko Haram attacks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pupils affected by lockdown raise concerns about completing academic year

18 May 2020 8:30 AM

15,000 farmers’ applications for COVID-19 relief fund approve - Didiza

18 May 2020 7:38 AM

Marula Mine in Limpopo remains shut after 19 COVID-19 cases detected

18 May 2020 7:22 AM

