'Future proof' your business data storage

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon-continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Copy: A massive new undersea cable - part-funded by Facebook - will bring faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 18 May 2020 6:41 PM
Proposal for SA to open its harbours for stranded ships in need of crew changes Approximately 150,000 mariners onboard commercial ships worldwide have been left adrift by Covid-19, despite expired work contract... 18 May 2020 6:37 PM
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown res... 18 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
'Future proof' your business data storage

'Future proof' your business data storage

Companies are reducing costs and are encouraged to do more with less. IT departments are being forced to make trade-offs between what is more cost-effective and what is more affordable. Infrastructure plays a big role when it comes to protecting your data. According to the global storage company, Infinidat, there is a way of managing your data without having to purchase Terabytes in advance.

Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat

Topics: 'Future proof' your business data storage



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

19 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

19 May 2020 5:37 AM

An electricity tariff hike was the last thing on many people's minds for the last 54 days until Friday when the news broke that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved Eskom's application to (partly) recover the balance from its regulatory clearing account for the 2018/2019 financial year. This essentially means that Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. The approval is for R13.3-billion of the requested R27.3-billion. This amount will be recovered through tariffs charged to standard customers, special pricing arrangement customers and international customers. Now while we await further announcements by the regulator in terms of implementation, another question has come up - "does this mean we'll see load shedding again soon?"

Guest: Jan Oberholzer, COO at Eskom

Topics: Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine

19 May 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine.
Leonardo DiCaprio contributes to the Virunga fund after rangers are killed in an ambush.
Rwanda’s most wanted man arrested outside of Paris

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

18 May 2020 6:19 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward

18 May 2020 5:42 AM

TEARS Animal Rescue as launched a Pay It Forward Pet Food Appeal in response to the increase in requests the organization is receiving from pet owners living in low-income communities and who are struggling to feed their pets as a direct result of the Lockdown.

Topics: TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward

Guest: Lara Black, Marketing Manager at TEARS

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eCommerce traders ready to assist local businesses

18 May 2020 5:32 AM

eCommerce supports small and medium (and sometimes large) businesses and various courier companies. With the lift of the eCommerce ban, many small companies that have lost their physical shops as a

Topics: eCommerce traders ready to assist local businesses

Guest: Laurian Venter, Director at OneDayOnly.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table Mountain Live Stream service

18 May 2020 5:09 AM

Online enjoyment of the seventh wonder of the world is now available 24/7 in real-time. A Cape Town-based team of creators have introduced the Table Mountain Live Stream service that brings you views of the mountain from different angles all day, every day.

Topics: Table Mountain Live Stream service

Guest:  John Bold, One of the creators of the website

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

15 May 2020 5:46 AM

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: the money scams doing the rounds

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

15 May 2020 5:36 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – a virtual global entertainment

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: Cuban medical professionals begin work in EC, Limpopo and NW

19 May 2020 8:35 AM

Growthpoint Properties provides rent relief to almost 1,500 SMMEs

19 May 2020 7:27 AM

‘He failed,’ Lesotho's youth ready for Thabane's resignation

19 May 2020 7:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA