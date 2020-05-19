Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine

An electricity tariff hike was the last thing on many people's minds for the last 54 days until Friday when the news broke that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved Eskom's application to (partly) recover the balance from its regulatory clearing account for the 2018/2019 financial year. This essentially means that Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. The approval is for R13.3-billion of the requested R27.3-billion. This amount will be recovered through tariffs charged to standard customers, special pricing arrangement customers and international customers. Now while we await further announcements by the regulator in terms of implementation, another question has come up - "does this mean we'll see load shedding again soon?"



Guest: Jan Oberholzer, COO at Eskom



Topics: Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

