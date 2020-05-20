An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Good news for the courier industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Eachus - Chief Customer Officer at Dawn Wing
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Take a trip to... donate blood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Deputy Education Minister on school reopening
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 08:07
Getting education going in the Western Cape.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town vs Human Rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithuthukile Mkhize - Attorney: Civil and Political Justice at Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
School Re Openings- David Millar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Millar
Today at 09:50
Reaction to Angie
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions d... 19 May 2020 6:48 PM
Friedman: Age breakdown of Covid-19 deaths key indicator in debate on SA economy Columnist and political scientist Professor Steven Friedman says the age breakdown of people who have died of Covid-19 is often ov... 19 May 2020 6:02 PM
Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis. 19 May 2020 5:43 PM
View all Local
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

The iconic Charly's Bakery in Zonnebloem faces the threat of permanent closure amid the extended lockdown. They have since embarked on a crowdfunding campaign with the hashtag #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive. The bakery was founded by Jacqui Beiss and her late-husband Charly and is now run by Beiss and her three daughters.

Guest: Alex Beiss, Co-owner at Charly's Bakery

Topics: An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: Dakar Engineers Ease Pressure on Health Workers

20 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Dakar Engineers Ease Pressure on Health Workers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

20 May 2020 5:39 AM

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has announced the first part of phasing-in schooling, with grades 7 and 12 at all schools, is set to resume on the 1st of June. Schools will start receiving teachers next Monday. A new school calendar will be gazetted soon. Unions have underlined major challenges that affect most provinces and have demanded that the education department sorts these out before kids and teachers return to class.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa

Topics: NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

Africa Report: Zambian Authority closed Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka

20 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa Report: Zambian Authority closed Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka

From the Continent: A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

19 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

19 May 2020 5:37 AM

An electricity tariff hike was the last thing on many people's minds for the last 54 days until Friday when the news broke that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved Eskom's application to (partly) recover the balance from its regulatory clearing account for the 2018/2019 financial year. This essentially means that Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. The approval is for R13.3-billion of the requested R27.3-billion. This amount will be recovered through tariffs charged to standard customers, special pricing arrangement customers and international customers. Now while we await further announcements by the regulator in terms of implementation, another question has come up - "does this mean we'll see load shedding again soon?"

Guest: Jan Oberholzer, COO at Eskom

Topics: Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine

19 May 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine.
Leonardo DiCaprio contributes to the Virunga fund after rangers are killed in an ambush.
Rwanda’s most wanted man arrested outside of Paris

'Future proof' your business data storage

19 May 2020 5:05 AM

Companies are reducing costs and are encouraged to do more with less. IT departments are being forced to make trade-offs between what is more cost-effective and what is more affordable. Infrastructure plays a big role when it comes to protecting your data. According to the global storage company, Infinidat, there is a way of managing your data without having to purchase Terabytes in advance.

Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat

Topics: 'Future proof' your business data storage

Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

18 May 2020 6:19 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Samuel Eto'o hailed as a hero in his hometown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward

18 May 2020 5:42 AM

TEARS Animal Rescue as launched a Pay It Forward Pet Food Appeal in response to the increase in requests the organization is receiving from pet owners living in low-income communities and who are struggling to feed their pets as a direct result of the Lockdown.

Topics: TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward

Guest: Lara Black, Marketing Manager at TEARS

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

26 more people succumb to COVID-19, cases now at 17,200

20 May 2020 6:00 AM

Masked against coronavirus, South Korean students return to school

20 May 2020 5:31 AM

Missouri executes man convicted of 1991 murder in first execution since outbreak

20 May 2020 5:23 AM

