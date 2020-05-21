UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Today at 08:21
Gumtree sees surge in activity as lockdown eases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 08:34
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Karim, chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Alex van den Heever in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 10:08
" Max and Keira's Law"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves-Paper Moon Bookshop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Ormrod - Owner Paper Moon Bookshop
Today at 10:45
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App Developer and CEO of Nybble
Today at 11:05
Psychology- dealing with Covid death .Are we desensitised?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:32
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400) Werner Smit is the general manager of the Lord Milner Hotel, a popular attraction in the remote Karoo village of Matjiesfontein. 20 May 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19

UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19.
Moroccan drug smugglers have to find a way around the lockdown to reach their European market.
Tanzania accuses Kenya of sabotage on the border during the pandemic



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

21 May 2020 5:38 AM

Old Mutual has committed itself to build Africa’s biggest digital classroom. This is in response to the challenges of widespread education exclusion, low financial literacy rates on the continent, uneven teacher-to-learner ratios, as well as accessibility to physical and financial resources. The program will include skills development interventions such as bursaries, internships, leadership, and graduate development programs that seek to create sustainable job opportunities and placements for learners.

Guest: Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual

Topics: Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: Health and masks

21 May 2020 5:05 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: Health and masks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Dakar Engineers Ease Pressure on Health Workers

20 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Dakar Engineers Ease Pressure on Health Workers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

20 May 2020 5:39 AM

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has announced the first part of phasing-in schooling, with grades 7 and 12 at all schools, is set to resume on the 1st of June. Schools will start receiving teachers next Monday. A new school calendar will be gazetted soon. Unions have underlined major challenges that affect most provinces and have demanded that the education department sorts these out before kids and teachers return to class.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa

Topics: NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report: Zambian Authority closed Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka

20 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa Report: Zambian Authority closed Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

20 May 2020 5:12 AM

The iconic Charly's Bakery in Zonnebloem faces the threat of permanent closure amid the extended lockdown. They have since embarked on a crowdfunding campaign with the hashtag #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive. The bakery was founded by Jacqui Beiss and her late-husband Charly and is now run by Beiss and her three daughters.

Guest: Alex Beiss, Co-owner at Charly's Bakery

Topics: An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

19 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

19 May 2020 5:37 AM

An electricity tariff hike was the last thing on many people's minds for the last 54 days until Friday when the news broke that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved Eskom's application to (partly) recover the balance from its regulatory clearing account for the 2018/2019 financial year. This essentially means that Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. The approval is for R13.3-billion of the requested R27.3-billion. This amount will be recovered through tariffs charged to standard customers, special pricing arrangement customers and international customers. Now while we await further announcements by the regulator in terms of implementation, another question has come up - "does this mean we'll see load shedding again soon?"

Guest: Jan Oberholzer, COO at Eskom

Topics: Eskom: Loadshedding soon?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine

19 May 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Scientists say it’s vital Africans participate in clinical trials for COVID 19 vaccine.
Leonardo DiCaprio contributes to the Virunga fund after rangers are killed in an ambush.
Rwanda’s most wanted man arrested outside of Paris

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sadtu: Govt has done little to assure parents, schools will be COVID-19 safe

21 May 2020 7:15 AM

Treasury: Inability to give Land Bank R20bn loan not a sign of poor commitment

21 May 2020 6:07 AM

Cyclone kills 14 in India, Bangladesh leaving trail of destruction

21 May 2020 5:29 AM

