UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
125
Today at 08:21
Gumtree sees surge in activity as lockdown eases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
125
Today at 08:34
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Karim, chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Professor Alex van den Heever in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
125
Today at 10:08
" Max and Keira's Law"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
125
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves-Paper Moon Bookshop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Ormrod - Owner Paper Moon Bookshop
Guests
Chris Ormrod - Owner Paper Moon Bookshop
125
Today at 10:45
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App Developer and CEO of Nybble
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App Developer and CEO of Nybble
125
Today at 11:05
Psychology- dealing with Covid death .Are we desensitised?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
125
Today at 11:32
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Guests
Jenni B
125
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
125
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up