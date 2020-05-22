workouts for people with disabilities

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchanges
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - ounder &Chief Executive at Cannon Asset Managers, Prof. in Economics, Finance and Strategy at GIBS
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa: "unyawo lwemfene"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Why we need Denel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 08:10
City accused of dumping homeless in the middle of the night
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eoin Shiell - Chef Lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-Bean in love Coffee House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Werner Pauw - Owner of Bean in Love Coffee House
Today at 10:36
Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
The Character Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
WCED and learner transport - ‘How do we stick to 70% rule?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
