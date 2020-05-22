Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchanges
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - ounder &Chief Executive at Cannon Asset Managers, Prof. in Economics, Finance and Strategy at GIBS
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa: "unyawo lwemfene"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Why we need Denel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 08:10
City accused of dumping homeless in the middle of the night
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eoin Shiell - Chef Lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-Bean in love Coffee House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Werner Pauw - Owner of Bean in Love Coffee House
Today at 10:36
Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
The Character Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
WCED and learner transport - ‘How do we stick to 70% rule?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The awards were announced through a virtual ceremony Youtube last week. Tokyo Hanenda Airport came in second and the Hamad International Airport in Doha came in at third. Cape Town International Airport came in 23rd and OR Tambo.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash

22 May 2020 5:37 AM

Despite the tough times we are facing, the con artists never sleep. We need to take care of our money now more than watch out for these pitfalls. Also let’s look at where we can save money on our groceries – one of our biggest expenses in our monthly budget.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

workouts for people with disabilities

22 May 2020 5:09 AM

There are so many online workouts flowing out to us all virtually, but not so many specific options for those with physical disabilities. Liezel & Abongile are chatting about the fitness options available to this community of differently-abled individuals (for example seated workouts, and fitness adaptations).

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – workouts for people with disabilities

*Note: Your favourite fitness presenters here are not licensed healthcare pros’s so make sure to get an all-clear from one, before trying the suggestions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

21 May 2020 5:38 AM

Old Mutual has committed itself to build Africa’s biggest digital classroom. This is in response to the challenges of widespread education exclusion, low financial literacy rates on the continent, uneven teacher-to-learner ratios, as well as accessibility to physical and financial resources. The program will include skills development interventions such as bursaries, internships, leadership, and graduate development programs that seek to create sustainable job opportunities and placements for learners.

Guest: Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual

Topics: Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19

21 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19.
Moroccan drug smugglers have to find a way around the lockdown to reach their European market.
Tanzania accuses Kenya of sabotage on the border during the pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: Health and masks

21 May 2020 5:05 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: Health and masks

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: Dakar Engineers Ease Pressure on Health Workers

20 May 2020 6:11 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Dakar Engineers Ease Pressure on Health Workers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

20 May 2020 5:39 AM

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has announced the first part of phasing-in schooling, with grades 7 and 12 at all schools, is set to resume on the 1st of June. Schools will start receiving teachers next Monday. A new school calendar will be gazetted soon. Unions have underlined major challenges that affect most provinces and have demanded that the education department sorts these out before kids and teachers return to class.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa

Topics: NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report: Zambian Authority closed Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka

20 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa Report: Zambian Authority closed Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

20 May 2020 5:12 AM

The iconic Charly's Bakery in Zonnebloem faces the threat of permanent closure amid the extended lockdown. They have since embarked on a crowdfunding campaign with the hashtag #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive. The bakery was founded by Jacqui Beiss and her late-husband Charly and is now run by Beiss and her three daughters.

Guest: Alex Beiss, Co-owner at Charly's Bakery

Topics: An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Let's put South Africa first' - Modise's appeal to political parties

22 May 2020 5:57 AM

Australia seeks exemption from UK quarantine as COVID-19 cases slow

22 May 2020 5:44 AM

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

22 May 2020 5:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA