Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

There are so many online workouts flowing out to us all virtually, but not so many specific options for those with physical disabilities. Liezel & Abongile are chatting about the fitness options available to this community of differently-abled individuals (for example seated workouts, and fitness adaptations).



Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host



Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – workouts for people with disabilities



*Note: Your favourite fitness presenters here are not licensed healthcare pros’s so make sure to get an all-clear from one, before trying the suggestions.

arrow_forward