Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Whats is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Is the continued cigarette ban just factional politics playimg out in the NCC and ANC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook with Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:22
Lockdown level to be eased to level 3 - reaction from Entrepreneurs Organisation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President at Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO)
Today at 10:45
Covid-19: Do we need a modified approach, and what should it be?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-After Lock Down ….rent rather than buy a property?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Churches want to resume services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rev Barry Isaacs - Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA)
Today at 11:40
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:20
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

The economy typically starts it’s recovery process very soon after reaching its peak during previous recessions but economists predict that this time might not be the case as COVID-19 simply compounded South Africa’s existing economic problems. So is this a good time to buy a new house if you’re new to the market? Because chances are you’ll get a house for less than what its original asking price would have been. Or is it is a bad idea.

Guest: Robert Krautkramer, Conveyancer at Miltons Matsemela Attorneys

Topic:  House prices decline in the face of COVID-19



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

25 May 2020 6:03 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Level 3 unpacked

25 May 2020 5:29 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress. With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours. The sale of tobacco will however remain prohibited.

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topic:  Level 3 unpacked

Job creation during lockdown

25 May 2020 5:04 AM

The Lavender initiative has a relief fund in its name that gets a portion of the proceeds made every month. This fund is used to assist members of the community who have been left without an income due to the lockdown. Another portion of the fund is given to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic who has recently gone through a tough time with the virus and a robbery in which most of their equipment was taken.

Guest: Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

Topic:  Job creation during lockdown

From the Continent

25 May 2020 4:18 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya

Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash

22 May 2020 5:37 AM

Despite the tough times we are facing, the con artists never sleep. We need to take care of our money now more than watch out for these pitfalls. Also let’s look at where we can save money on our groceries – one of our biggest expenses in our monthly budget.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

22 May 2020 5:30 AM

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The awards were announced through a virtual ceremony Youtube last week. Tokyo Hanenda Airport came in second and the Hamad International Airport in Doha came in at third. Cape Town International Airport came in 23rd and OR Tambo.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

workouts for people with disabilities

22 May 2020 5:09 AM

There are so many online workouts flowing out to us all virtually, but not so many specific options for those with physical disabilities. Liezel & Abongile are chatting about the fitness options available to this community of differently-abled individuals (for example seated workouts, and fitness adaptations).

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – workouts for people with disabilities

*Note: Your favourite fitness presenters here are not licensed healthcare pros’s so make sure to get an all-clear from one, before trying the suggestions.

Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

21 May 2020 5:38 AM

Old Mutual has committed itself to build Africa’s biggest digital classroom. This is in response to the challenges of widespread education exclusion, low financial literacy rates on the continent, uneven teacher-to-learner ratios, as well as accessibility to physical and financial resources. The program will include skills development interventions such as bursaries, internships, leadership, and graduate development programs that seek to create sustainable job opportunities and placements for learners.

Guest: Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual

Topics: Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19

21 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19.
Moroccan drug smugglers have to find a way around the lockdown to reach their European market.
Tanzania accuses Kenya of sabotage on the border during the pandemic

