Topics: From the Continent: Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The economy typically starts it’s recovery process very soon after reaching its peak during previous recessions but economists predict that this time might not be the case as COVID-19 simply compounded South Africa’s existing economic problems. So is this a good time to buy a new house if you’re new to the market? Because chances are you’ll get a house for less than what its original asking price would have been. Or is it is a bad idea.
Guest: Robert Krautkramer, Conveyancer at Miltons Matsemela Attorneys
Topic: House prices decline in the face of COVID-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress. With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours. The sale of tobacco will however remain prohibited.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Topic: Level 3 unpacked
The Lavender initiative has a relief fund in its name that gets a portion of the proceeds made every month. This fund is used to assist members of the community who have been left without an income due to the lockdown. Another portion of the fund is given to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic who has recently gone through a tough time with the virus and a robbery in which most of their equipment was taken.
Guest: Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Topic: Job creation during lockdown
Guest: Sokhu SibiyaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Despite the tough times we are facing, the con artists never sleep. We need to take care of our money now more than watch out for these pitfalls. Also let’s look at where we can save money on our groceries – one of our biggest expenses in our monthly budget.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash
Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The awards were announced through a virtual ceremony Youtube last week. Tokyo Hanenda Airport came in second and the Hamad International Airport in Doha came in at third. Cape Town International Airport came in 23rd and OR Tambo.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row
There are so many online workouts flowing out to us all virtually, but not so many specific options for those with physical disabilities. Liezel & Abongile are chatting about the fitness options available to this community of differently-abled individuals (for example seated workouts, and fitness adaptations).
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – workouts for people with disabilities
*Note: Your favourite fitness presenters here are not licensed healthcare pros’s so make sure to get an all-clear from one, before trying the suggestions.
Old Mutual has committed itself to build Africa’s biggest digital classroom. This is in response to the challenges of widespread education exclusion, low financial literacy rates on the continent, uneven teacher-to-learner ratios, as well as accessibility to physical and financial resources. The program will include skills development interventions such as bursaries, internships, leadership, and graduate development programs that seek to create sustainable job opportunities and placements for learners.
Guest: Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual
Topics: Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: UN Secretary-General praises Africa swift response to COVID 19.
Moroccan drug smugglers have to find a way around the lockdown to reach their European market.
Tanzania accuses Kenya of sabotage on the border during the pandemic