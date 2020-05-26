Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lockdown Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 10:33
Lockdown conundrum - can one report fraudsters who are ripping off smokers and alcohol drinkers?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 10:45
R20 Delivery fee for takeaways-People are cheap Finish and Klaar!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yousri Hartley
Today at 11:05
Teachers not reporting for duty, we get a national perspective from professional teacher union NAPTOSA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 11:24
UCT GSB- Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 15:50
Radio Reading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
What's trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST Covid-19 death toll nears 500-mark As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures. 26 May 2020 6:00 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Local
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Politics
All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee). 26 May 2020 9:23 AM
Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
View all Business
All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee). 26 May 2020 9:23 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work

Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that some teachers and school management teams had not returned to schools due to the delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE). Educators and staff members are expected to go back to work this week to prepare for the resumption of classes on 1 June.  However, teachers in some provinces have refused to go back, saying they had not received protective equipment. This has not been the case for educators at the West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain.

Guest: Lizette Booys, Teacher at West End Primary School

Topics: Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game

26 May 2020 6:02 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report

26 May 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa Report

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bonteheuwel on lockdown

26 May 2020 5:07 AM

The community of Bonteheuwel has been making great strides during the national lockdown. Since the lockdown started, 50 soup kitchens across Bonteheuwel feeding nearly 5 000 people breakfast, lunch and supper on a daily basis. The soup kitchens have been supported by the likes of Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, and most recently the Change Makers Hub. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Bonteheuwel ward counsellor, Angus McKenzie about efforts made in the area to combat COVID-19…

Guest: Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Topics: Bonteheuwel on lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

25 May 2020 6:03 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

25 May 2020 5:35 AM

The economy typically starts it’s recovery process very soon after reaching its peak during previous recessions but economists predict that this time might not be the case as COVID-19 simply compounded South Africa’s existing economic problems. So is this a good time to buy a new house if you’re new to the market? Because chances are you’ll get a house for less than what its original asking price would have been. Or is it is a bad idea.

Guest: Robert Krautkramer, Conveyancer at Miltons Matsemela Attorneys

Topic:  House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 unpacked

25 May 2020 5:29 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress. With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours. The sale of tobacco will however remain prohibited.

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topic:  Level 3 unpacked

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Job creation during lockdown

25 May 2020 5:04 AM

The Lavender initiative has a relief fund in its name that gets a portion of the proceeds made every month. This fund is used to assist members of the community who have been left without an income due to the lockdown. Another portion of the fund is given to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic who has recently gone through a tough time with the virus and a robbery in which most of their equipment was taken.

Guest: Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

Topic:  Job creation during lockdown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent

25 May 2020 4:18 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash

22 May 2020 5:37 AM

Despite the tough times we are facing, the con artists never sleep. We need to take care of our money now more than watch out for these pitfalls. Also let’s look at where we can save money on our groceries – one of our biggest expenses in our monthly budget.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Guard your cash

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Liquor associations call for taverns to serve as alcohol collection points

26 May 2020 9:00 AM

Analysts call on SAMRC to drop probe into Professor Glenda Gray

26 May 2020 8:01 AM

Motshekga to sign directives this week on phased reopening of schools

26 May 2020 7:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA