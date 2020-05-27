The online payment gateway, PayFast, says it registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period, surpassing any other high-volume period of registrations, such as the lead up to Black Friday. The surge shows how more retailers are gearing their business models to serve and operate as the restrictions on e-commerce are removed.
Guest: Jonathan Smit, Managing Director at PayFast
Topics: Online traffic during lockdown surpasses Black Friday
Topics:From the Continent: DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Burundi’s electoral commission say the country has a new president.
Kenya’s deputy president William Ruto rejects contaminated food parcels distributed his name.
At least 50 trafficked Nigerian are rescued in Lebanon
Since its inception in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks has grown to become one the largest computer science organisations in Africa. Through a strategic partnership with both the University of South Africa and the Department of Basic Education - the team at Africa Teen Geek has worked to educate, inspire and equip young people with the skills, resources and experience to pursue STEM careers. STEM being science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Their programmes include; Saturday coding classes, Girl Geek Summit and STEM Digital School. The Africa Teen Geek team now has a lockdown E School where they teach the curriculum from grade R to 12.
Guest: Lindiwe Matlali, Founder at Africa Teen Geek
Topics: Lockdown E school
Topics:From the Continent: A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that some teachers and school management teams had not returned to schools due to the delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE). Educators and staff members are expected to go back to work this week to prepare for the resumption of classes on 1 June. However, teachers in some provinces have refused to go back, saying they had not received protective equipment. This has not been the case for educators at the West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain.
Guest: Lizette Booys, Teacher at West End Primary School
Topics: Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Africa Report
The community of Bonteheuwel has been making great strides during the national lockdown. Since the lockdown started, 50 soup kitchens across Bonteheuwel feeding nearly 5 000 people breakfast, lunch and supper on a daily basis. The soup kitchens have been supported by the likes of Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, and most recently the Change Makers Hub. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Bonteheuwel ward counsellor, Angus McKenzie about efforts made in the area to combat COVID-19…
Guest: Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Topics: Bonteheuwel on lockdown
Topics: From the Continent: Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The economy typically starts it’s recovery process very soon after reaching its peak during previous recessions but economists predict that this time might not be the case as COVID-19 simply compounded South Africa’s existing economic problems. So is this a good time to buy a new house if you’re new to the market? Because chances are you’ll get a house for less than what its original asking price would have been. Or is it is a bad idea.
Guest: Robert Krautkramer, Conveyancer at Miltons Matsemela Attorneys
Topic: House prices decline in the face of COVID-19