Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Its a great oppurtunity to re-imagine the SA economy due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 09:50
Callers and Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Black Tobacco Farmers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your faves-Thiart Coffee
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Danie Thiart - Owner of Danie Thiart Coffee
Today at 10:45
Solutions company switches from tech ands events to manufacture PPE's to keep staff employed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Anderson - Owner of the Solutions Company
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: How a COVID-19 contact tracing app works in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kimon de Greef
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What possible futures can we expect going into Stage 3?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online

DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online

Topics:From the Continent: DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Online traffic during lockdown surpasses Black Friday

27 May 2020 6:09 AM

The online payment gateway, PayFast, says it registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period, surpassing any other high-volume period of registrations, such as the lead up to Black Friday. The surge shows how more retailers are gearing their business models to serve and operate as the restrictions on e-commerce are removed.

Guest: Jonathan Smit, Managing Director at PayFast

Topics: Online traffic during lockdown surpasses Black Friday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Burundi’s electoral commission say the country has a new presiden

27 May 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Burundi’s electoral commission say the country has a new president.

Kenya’s deputy president William Ruto rejects contaminated food parcels distributed his name.

At least 50 trafficked Nigerian are rescued in Lebanon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown E school

27 May 2020 5:17 AM

Since its inception in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks has grown to become one the largest computer science organisations in Africa. Through a strategic partnership with both the University of South Africa and the Department of Basic Education - the team at Africa Teen Geek has worked to educate, inspire and equip young people with the skills, resources and experience to pursue STEM careers. STEM being science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Their programmes include; Saturday coding classes, Girl Geek Summit and STEM Digital School. The Africa Teen Geek team now has a lockdown E School where they teach the curriculum from grade R to 12.

Guest: Lindiwe Matlali, Founder at Africa Teen Geek

Topics: Lockdown E school

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game

26 May 2020 6:02 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work

26 May 2020 5:33 AM

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that some teachers and school management teams had not returned to schools due to the delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE). Educators and staff members are expected to go back to work this week to prepare for the resumption of classes on 1 June.  However, teachers in some provinces have refused to go back, saying they had not received protective equipment. This has not been the case for educators at the West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain.

Guest: Lizette Booys, Teacher at West End Primary School

Topics: Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report

26 May 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Africa Report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bonteheuwel on lockdown

26 May 2020 5:07 AM

The community of Bonteheuwel has been making great strides during the national lockdown. Since the lockdown started, 50 soup kitchens across Bonteheuwel feeding nearly 5 000 people breakfast, lunch and supper on a daily basis. The soup kitchens have been supported by the likes of Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, and most recently the Change Makers Hub. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Bonteheuwel ward counsellor, Angus McKenzie about efforts made in the area to combat COVID-19…

Guest: Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Topics: Bonteheuwel on lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

25 May 2020 6:03 AM

Topics: From the Continent: Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

25 May 2020 5:35 AM

The economy typically starts it’s recovery process very soon after reaching its peak during previous recessions but economists predict that this time might not be the case as COVID-19 simply compounded South Africa’s existing economic problems. So is this a good time to buy a new house if you’re new to the market? Because chances are you’ll get a house for less than what its original asking price would have been. Or is it is a bad idea.

Guest: Robert Krautkramer, Conveyancer at Miltons Matsemela Attorneys

Topic:  House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

