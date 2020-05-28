Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA With schools set to reopen on Monday, Lester Kiewit asks if it's possible for all learners to go back learning equally... 28 May 2020 12:07 PM
Community Chest shelters over 150 homeless people as chilly weather hits CT With wet and cold weather setting in, Community Chest has provided Cape Town's vulnerable street dwellers shelter from the element... 28 May 2020 11:46 AM
[WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 11:35 AM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba

Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba

It’s flu season and while seasonal flu viruses are detected all year, they are more
common during autumn and winter. This is something we’re used to, we have a vaccine
for it and it rarely becomes a worry but this has changed dramatically.

To answer your flu related questions, we’re delighted to welcome back the good doctor,
Mokete Setoaba.



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent with Africa.com

28 May 2020 6:25 AM

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.

WhiteHouse linen makes Snugfit mask

28 May 2020 6:01 AM

The team at the well-known WhiteHouse linen and homeware store have found a way
to do their part by producing masks for the public but at the same time ensuring that
their employees in their factories do not go without work during the lockdown.

To tell us more we are now joined by one of the directors at WhiteHouse, Jared Khan.

Is our government good at crisis management?

28 May 2020 5:38 AM

Confusing statements then came about following the president’s announcement that
the entire country will go down to level 3. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize then aid that
hotspots - of which Cape Town is one - will remain at level 4. This sparked more chatter
and confusion.

Is this a matter of a break in communication skills? Are we as the public too sensitive?
Or is there something bigger at play?
Joining Abs for this discussion is political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng.

Africa Update

28 May 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish 

DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online

27 May 2020 6:14 AM

Topics:From the Continent: DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Online traffic during lockdown surpasses Black Friday

27 May 2020 6:09 AM

The online payment gateway, PayFast, says it registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period, surpassing any other high-volume period of registrations, such as the lead up to Black Friday. The surge shows how more retailers are gearing their business models to serve and operate as the restrictions on e-commerce are removed.

Guest: Jonathan Smit, Managing Director at PayFast

Topics: Online traffic during lockdown surpasses Black Friday

Burundi’s electoral commission say the country has a new presiden

27 May 2020 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Burundi’s electoral commission say the country has a new president.

Kenya’s deputy president William Ruto rejects contaminated food parcels distributed his name.

At least 50 trafficked Nigerian are rescued in Lebanon

Lockdown E school

27 May 2020 5:17 AM

Since its inception in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks has grown to become one the largest computer science organisations in Africa. Through a strategic partnership with both the University of South Africa and the Department of Basic Education - the team at Africa Teen Geek has worked to educate, inspire and equip young people with the skills, resources and experience to pursue STEM careers. STEM being science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Their programmes include; Saturday coding classes, Girl Geek Summit and STEM Digital School. The Africa Teen Geek team now has a lockdown E School where they teach the curriculum from grade R to 12.

Guest: Lindiwe Matlali, Founder at Africa Teen Geek

Topics: Lockdown E school

A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game

26 May 2020 6:02 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

[WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM] National Command Council provides level 3 details

Politics Local

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Mboweni seeks to table SA’s emergency Budget on 24 June

28 May 2020 12:30 PM

LIVE BLOG: Julius Malema: Schools should not reopen

28 May 2020 12:15 PM

Mines not complying with COVID-19 regulations will be closed, says Makhura

28 May 2020 10:48 AM

