From the Continent with Africa.com

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.
The team at the well-known WhiteHouse linen and homeware store have found a way
to do their part by producing masks for the public but at the same time ensuring that
their employees in their factories do not go without work during the lockdown.
To tell us more we are now joined by one of the directors at WhiteHouse, Jared Khan.
Confusing statements then came about following the president’s announcement that
the entire country will go down to level 3. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize then aid that
hotspots - of which Cape Town is one - will remain at level 4. This sparked more chatter
and confusion.
Is this a matter of a break in communication skills? Are we as the public too sensitive?
Or is there something bigger at play?
Joining Abs for this discussion is political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng.
Guest: Jean-Jacques CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
It’s flu season and while seasonal flu viruses are detected all year, they are more
common during autumn and winter. This is something we’re used to, we have a vaccine
for it and it rarely becomes a worry but this has changed dramatically.
To answer your flu related questions, we’re delighted to welcome back the good doctor,
Mokete Setoaba.
Topics:From the Continent: DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The online payment gateway, PayFast, says it registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period, surpassing any other high-volume period of registrations, such as the lead up to Black Friday. The surge shows how more retailers are gearing their business models to serve and operate as the restrictions on e-commerce are removed.
Guest: Jonathan Smit, Managing Director at PayFast
Topics: Online traffic during lockdown surpasses Black Friday
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Burundi’s electoral commission say the country has a new president.
Kenya’s deputy president William Ruto rejects contaminated food parcels distributed his name.
At least 50 trafficked Nigerian are rescued in Lebanon
Since its inception in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks has grown to become one the largest computer science organisations in Africa. Through a strategic partnership with both the University of South Africa and the Department of Basic Education - the team at Africa Teen Geek has worked to educate, inspire and equip young people with the skills, resources and experience to pursue STEM careers. STEM being science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Their programmes include; Saturday coding classes, Girl Geek Summit and STEM Digital School. The Africa Teen Geek team now has a lockdown E School where they teach the curriculum from grade R to 12.
Guest: Lindiwe Matlali, Founder at Africa Teen Geek
Topics: Lockdown E school
Topics:From the Continent: A Series of Moves Shaped a Nigerian Child's Chess Game
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com