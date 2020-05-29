Fitness Friday with Liezel V

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:20
Tobacco March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-White Shark Diving Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
Today at 10:45
1st of June Stay-Away
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Will beaches be re opened under lock down level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Fitness Friday with Liezel V

Fitness Friday with Liezel V

Abongile and Liezel chat about those using some of their time during this period, to remarkably make a difference in their community, through fitness.



From the Continent with Africa.com

29 May 2020 6:08 AM

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker: KrugerRands

29 May 2020 6:05 AM

Krugerrands – it’s said that they double in value roughly every 5 years which sounds like a fantastic investment. In these turbulent times when financial markets are up and down, are Krugerrands a good investment? Talking Krugerrands today.

The Travel Bug

29 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guests: Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug and  co-founder of ParkUpp, Michael Savvides, joins us on the line

From the Continent with Africa.com

28 May 2020 6:25 AM

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.

WhiteHouse linen makes Snugfit mask

28 May 2020 6:01 AM

The team at the well-known WhiteHouse linen and homeware store have found a way
to do their part by producing masks for the public but at the same time ensuring that
their employees in their factories do not go without work during the lockdown.

To tell us more we are now joined by one of the directors at WhiteHouse, Jared Khan.

Is our government good at crisis management?

28 May 2020 5:38 AM

Confusing statements then came about following the president’s announcement that
the entire country will go down to level 3. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize then aid that
hotspots - of which Cape Town is one - will remain at level 4. This sparked more chatter
and confusion.

Is this a matter of a break in communication skills? Are we as the public too sensitive?
Or is there something bigger at play?
Joining Abs for this discussion is political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng.

Africa Update

28 May 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish 

Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba

28 May 2020 5:23 AM

It’s flu season and while seasonal flu viruses are detected all year, they are more
common during autumn and winter. This is something we’re used to, we have a vaccine
for it and it rarely becomes a worry but this has changed dramatically.

To answer your flu related questions, we’re delighted to welcome back the good doctor,
Mokete Setoaba.

DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online

27 May 2020 6:14 AM

Topics:From the Continent: DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Mines not complying with COVID-19 regulations will be closed, says Makhura

28 May 2020 10:48 AM

Nedlac to review UIF’s capacity to pay COVID-19 relief funds

28 May 2020 10:18 AM

Mthembu: Cigarettes sales will be allowed under level 2

28 May 2020 8:57 AM

