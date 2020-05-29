From the Continent with Africa.com

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.
Krugerrands – it's said that they double in value roughly every 5 years which sounds like a fantastic investment. In these turbulent times when financial markets are up and down, are Krugerrands a good investment? Talking Krugerrands today.
Guests: Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug and co-founder of ParkUpp, Michael Savvides, joins us on the line
Abongile and Liezel chat about those using some of their time during this period, to remarkably make a difference in their community, through fitness.
The team at the well-known WhiteHouse linen and homeware store have found a way
to do their part by producing masks for the public but at the same time ensuring that
their employees in their factories do not go without work during the lockdown.
To tell us more we are now joined by one of the directors at WhiteHouse, Jared Khan.
Confusing statements then came about following the president’s announcement that
the entire country will go down to level 3. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize then aid that
hotspots - of which Cape Town is one - will remain at level 4. This sparked more chatter
and confusion.
Is this a matter of a break in communication skills? Are we as the public too sensitive?
Or is there something bigger at play?
Joining Abs for this discussion is political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng.
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish
It’s flu season and while seasonal flu viruses are detected all year, they are more
common during autumn and winter. This is something we’re used to, we have a vaccine
for it and it rarely becomes a worry but this has changed dramatically.
To answer your flu related questions, we’re delighted to welcome back the good doctor,
Mokete Setoaba.
Topics:From the Continent: DRC Designer Challenging the Status Quo through Online Fashion Show
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com