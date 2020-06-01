NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

The #BuiltWithBitcoin fund, established by the bitcoin community, ensures that bitcoin currency donations are then used to feed the children who cannot attend school and aftercare centres during this time. Most of the learners come from poverty stricken and working class areas and rely on the two meals a day to keep their children fed. While necessary, the lockdown has had many unintended consequences. Help has however come from an unexpected place.



Guest: Helene Brand, Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres Clinic Khayelitsha



Topic: Bitcoins feeding hungry children

