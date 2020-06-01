Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Fuel prices heading upwards again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Fehrsen - Founder and CEO of NOVO
Today at 07:07
Sadtu's concerns for teachers and learners as school opening delayed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 07:20
Back to school - as ready as can be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cathy Adams - Teacher at Malibu High
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Rampahosa's special SANEF briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Liquor stores about to open
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petrus Botha - EWN Anchor and Reporter
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahfuz Sadique from the BBC
Today at 10:45
CPT UP & RUNNING.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only... 31 May 2020 7:45 PM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up. 31 May 2020 3:47 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

1 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

1 June 2020 5:42 AM

In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, the pupils should return to school on 8 June only. Minister Angie Motshekga held a meeting with various bodies on Saturday night to listen to their concerns about why schools should not reopen on Monday.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director of NAPTOSA

Topic: NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

Bitcoins feeding hungry children

1 June 2020 5:11 AM

The #BuiltWithBitcoin fund, established by the bitcoin community, ensures that bitcoin currency donations are then used to feed the children who cannot attend school and aftercare centres during this time. Most of the learners come from poverty stricken and working class areas and rely on the two meals a day to keep their children fed. While necessary, the lockdown has had many unintended consequences. Help has however come from an unexpected place.

Guest: Helene Brand, Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres Clinic Khayelitsha

Topic:  Bitcoins feeding hungry children

From the Continent with Africa.com

29 May 2020 6:08 AM

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker: KrugerRands

29 May 2020 6:05 AM

Krugerrands – it’s said that they double in value roughly every 5 years which sounds like a fantastic investment. In these turbulent times when financial markets are up and down, are Krugerrands a good investment? Talking Krugerrands today.

The Travel Bug

29 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guests: Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug and  co-founder of ParkUpp, Michael Savvides, joins us on the line

Fitness Friday with Liezel V

29 May 2020 5:26 AM

Abongile and Liezel chat about those using some of their time during this period, to remarkably make a difference in their community, through fitness.

From the Continent with Africa.com

28 May 2020 6:25 AM

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.

WhiteHouse linen makes Snugfit mask

28 May 2020 6:01 AM

The team at the well-known WhiteHouse linen and homeware store have found a way
to do their part by producing masks for the public but at the same time ensuring that
their employees in their factories do not go without work during the lockdown.

To tell us more we are now joined by one of the directors at WhiteHouse, Jared Khan.

Is our government good at crisis management?

28 May 2020 5:38 AM

Confusing statements then came about following the president’s announcement that
the entire country will go down to level 3. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize then aid that
hotspots - of which Cape Town is one - will remain at level 4. This sparked more chatter
and confusion.

Is this a matter of a break in communication skills? Are we as the public too sensitive?
Or is there something bigger at play?
Joining Abs for this discussion is political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng.

Trending

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

Local

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP

1 June 2020 6:00 AM

1 June 2020 6:00 AM

Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

1 June 2020 5:57 AM

1 June 2020 5:57 AM

Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital

1 June 2020 5:50 AM

1 June 2020 5:50 AM

