With a workforce of some 5000 people, the South African Breweries (SAB) quickly jumped into action as soon a government announced the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol. Strict requirements were set down by the government for the resumption of trading - these include personal protective equipment or PPEs and adequate education for traders around physical distancing and hygiene practices that promote responsible drinking and the do’s and don’ts of trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest: Kgosi Mogotsi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at South African Breweries
Topics: Booze on ‘free flow'
Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.
Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun
Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Washington ambassador to Zimbabwe summoned over remarks by national security advisor.
Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak.
Ethiopia angrily reject Amongst International report about soldiers killing in Oromia
Topics:From the Continent: Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, the pupils should return to school on 8 June only. Minister Angie Motshekga held a meeting with various bodies on Saturday night to listen to their concerns about why schools should not reopen on Monday.
Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director of NAPTOSA
Topic: NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year
The #BuiltWithBitcoin fund, established by the bitcoin community, ensures that bitcoin currency donations are then used to feed the children who cannot attend school and aftercare centres during this time. Most of the learners come from poverty stricken and working class areas and rely on the two meals a day to keep their children fed. While necessary, the lockdown has had many unintended consequences. Help has however come from an unexpected place.
Guest: Helene Brand, Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres Clinic Khayelitsha
Topic: Bitcoins feeding hungry children
