Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak.

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
Fortnite Minor League
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry "Anthrax" Louzada - Owner at Mettlestate
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Digital Screening for Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Salome Maswime - Head of Global Surgery at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: A closer look at school readiness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Godwin Khosa - CEO of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust
Today at 07:20
Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adv. Fay Mukaddam - Chartered Director and Technical Advisor at the IoDSA
Today at 08:07
Community Chest steps in where City fails
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Carlos Mesquita - Homeless Action Committee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Covid -19 Update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Neighbourhood Watches allowed to operate under level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
The impact of difficulties that SMME exporters are experiencing during lockdown levels
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Elbeth Gillis - Founder & fashion designer at Elbeth Gillis Couture
Today at 11:32
Its time to push your company to digital maturity,we ask how?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed. 1 June 2020 10:40 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak

Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak

2 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Washington ambassador to Zimbabwe summoned over remarks by national security advisor.

Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak.

Ethiopia angrily reject Amongst International report about soldiers killing in Oromia


Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

2 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Long way to recovery for the hotel industry

2 June 2020 5:34 AM

At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.

Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun

Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry

Booze on ‘free flow'

2 June 2020 5:04 AM

With a workforce of some 5000 people, the South African Breweries (SAB) quickly jumped into action as soon a government announced the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol. Strict requirements were set down by the government for the resumption of trading - these include personal protective equipment or PPEs and adequate education for traders around physical distancing and hygiene practices that promote responsible drinking and the do’s and don’ts of trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest: Kgosi Mogotsi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at South African Breweries

Topics: Booze on ‘free flow'

Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

1 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

1 June 2020 5:42 AM

In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, the pupils should return to school on 8 June only. Minister Angie Motshekga held a meeting with various bodies on Saturday night to listen to their concerns about why schools should not reopen on Monday.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director of NAPTOSA

Topic: NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

Bitcoins feeding hungry children

1 June 2020 5:11 AM

The #BuiltWithBitcoin fund, established by the bitcoin community, ensures that bitcoin currency donations are then used to feed the children who cannot attend school and aftercare centres during this time. Most of the learners come from poverty stricken and working class areas and rely on the two meals a day to keep their children fed. While necessary, the lockdown has had many unintended consequences. Help has however come from an unexpected place.

Guest: Helene Brand, Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres Clinic Khayelitsha

Topic:  Bitcoins feeding hungry children

From the Continent with Africa.com

29 May 2020 6:08 AM

We chat to Sokhu Sibiya about what’s happening on our continent.

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker: KrugerRands

29 May 2020 6:05 AM

Krugerrands – it’s said that they double in value roughly every 5 years which sounds like a fantastic investment. In these turbulent times when financial markets are up and down, are Krugerrands a good investment? Talking Krugerrands today.

The Travel Bug

29 May 2020 5:31 AM

Guests: Tess Faber, a principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug and  co-founder of ParkUpp, Michael Savvides, joins us on the line

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Virus still potent says WHO, after claim by Italian doctor

1 June 2020 8:23 PM

US cities brace for more fury as officer hearing postponed

1 June 2020 7:51 PM

ON THE GO: Transport sector regulations on level 3

1 June 2020 6:49 PM

