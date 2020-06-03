The Africa Report

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics:From the Continent: Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people.
Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay
Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases
A demonstration planned in Sydney, Australia for Wednesday 3 June, has however been cancelled after threats were made against the event. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was quoted by The Guardian urging the demonstrators to quote, “not import things happening in other countries to Australia.” While Morrison condemned the killing of Floyd, many people in Australia pointed out that there had been more than 400 indigenous deaths in custody since the end of a 1991 royal commission. There are more demonstrations planned in the days to come for the cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Abongile speaking to Australia journalist, Katie McDonald.
Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Journalist
Topic: #BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia
Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.
Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun
Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Washington ambassador to Zimbabwe summoned over remarks by national security advisor.
Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak.
Ethiopia angrily reject Amongst International report about soldiers killing in Oromia
With a workforce of some 5000 people, the South African Breweries (SAB) quickly jumped into action as soon a government announced the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol. Strict requirements were set down by the government for the resumption of trading - these include personal protective equipment or PPEs and adequate education for traders around physical distancing and hygiene practices that promote responsible drinking and the do’s and don’ts of trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest: Kgosi Mogotsi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at South African Breweries
Topics: Booze on ‘free flow'
Topics:From the Continent: Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, the pupils should return to school on 8 June only. Minister Angie Motshekga held a meeting with various bodies on Saturday night to listen to their concerns about why schools should not reopen on Monday.
Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director of NAPTOSA
Topic: NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year