Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
Can you transport booze this weekend?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National SAPS spokesperson
Today at 08:07
Court rules lockdown levels 3 and 4 are unconstitutional. What now?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Today at 08:21
Covid tests are a PMB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ushir Ahir - Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Premier Alan Winde on Health Ministers tour and lockdown corut order
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Back to School
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT UP & RUNNING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 11:05
Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:22
Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place as employees return to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Davies - Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in Western Cape
Today at 11:32
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

3 June 2020 5:36 AM

Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people. 

Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay

Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

3 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The Africa Report

3 June 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

#BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia

3 June 2020 5:10 AM

A demonstration planned in Sydney, Australia for Wednesday 3 June, has however been cancelled after threats were made against the event. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was quoted by The Guardian urging the demonstrators to quote, “not import things happening in other countries to Australia.” While Morrison condemned the killing of Floyd, many people in Australia pointed out that there had been more than 400 indigenous deaths in custody since the end of a 1991 royal commission. There are more demonstrations planned in the days to come for the cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Abongile speaking to Australia journalist, Katie McDonald.

Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Journalist

Topic: #BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia

Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

2 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Long way to recovery for the hotel industry

2 June 2020 5:34 AM

At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.

Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun

Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry

Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak

2 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Washington ambassador to Zimbabwe summoned over remarks by national security advisor.

Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak.

Ethiopia angrily reject Amongst International report about soldiers killing in Oromia

Booze on ‘free flow'

2 June 2020 5:04 AM

With a workforce of some 5000 people, the South African Breweries (SAB) quickly jumped into action as soon a government announced the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol. Strict requirements were set down by the government for the resumption of trading - these include personal protective equipment or PPEs and adequate education for traders around physical distancing and hygiene practices that promote responsible drinking and the do’s and don’ts of trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest: Kgosi Mogotsi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at South African Breweries

Topics: Booze on ‘free flow'

Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

1 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Zimbabwe student solves accommodation crisis on campus

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

1 June 2020 5:42 AM

In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, the pupils should return to school on 8 June only. Minister Angie Motshekga held a meeting with various bodies on Saturday night to listen to their concerns about why schools should not reopen on Monday.

Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director of NAPTOSA

Topic: NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EWN Highlights

Banks charged for manipulating exchange rate to file responses

3 June 2020 7:27 AM

Bara Hospital disputes claims of surge in malnutrition cases

3 June 2020 7:14 AM

In DR Congo, denial becomes major obstacle for virus campaign

3 June 2020 6:30 AM

