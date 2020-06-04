US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:20
Graduation at home
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Desperate jobseekers being exploited by scam job-placement sites
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Le Roux - Research Associate at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays - growth and advancement of smart / functional clothing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Hospersa : healthworkers and hospitals face catastrophe of infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Lotriet - Western Cape Hospersa chairperson
Today at 07:20
Things we missed in the lockdown: new CBD regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Herschel Maasdorp - CEO of the soon-to-launch CANNAFRICA (the retail division of the JSE listed cannabis business, Labat
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Minister De Lille on "corrupt" R37million Beit Bridge border wall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Today at 08:21
How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lance Branquinho - Independent motoring journalist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
CANNAFRIC cannabis retail business and the impact of covid 91 on the industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador's son

US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son

4 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador's son.

Sudan security forces black off protestors a year after mass killings in Khartoum.

Ethiopia national park sees worst elephant massacre in living memory.


What is a COPD and its relation to COVID?

4 June 2020 5:13 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is a copd and its relation to covid?

Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

3 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

3 June 2020 5:36 AM

Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people. 

Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay

Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

The Africa Report

3 June 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

#BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia

3 June 2020 5:10 AM

A demonstration planned in Sydney, Australia for Wednesday 3 June, has however been cancelled after threats were made against the event. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was quoted by The Guardian urging the demonstrators to quote, "not import things happening in other countries to Australia." While Morrison condemned the killing of Floyd, many people in Australia pointed out that there had been more than 400 indigenous deaths in custody since the end of a 1991 royal commission. There are more demonstrations planned in the days to come for the cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Abongile speaking to Australia journalist, Katie McDonald.

Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Journalist

Topic: #BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia

Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

2 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Long way to recovery for the hotel industry

2 June 2020 5:34 AM

At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.

Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun

Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry

Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak

2 June 2020 5:28 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Washington ambassador to Zimbabwe summoned over remarks by national security advisor.

Democratic Republic of Congo hit by new EBOLA outbreak.

Ethiopia angrily reject Amongst International report about soldiers killing in Oromia

Booze on 'free flow'

2 June 2020 5:04 AM

With a workforce of some 5000 people, the South African Breweries (SAB) quickly jumped into action as soon a government announced the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol. Strict requirements were set down by the government for the resumption of trading - these include personal protective equipment or PPEs and adequate education for traders around physical distancing and hygiene practices that promote responsible drinking and the do's and don'ts of trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest: Kgosi Mog

Topics: Booze on ‘free flow'

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

