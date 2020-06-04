Imagine your birthday and graduation on the same day. Rhodes University graduate Zenande Dlulisa received her BSC in Information Systems and Human Genetics and Ergonomics in May. Because of the lockdown, the university was unable to have a graduation ceremony because of the ban on public gatherings. Zinande’s family then took it upon themselves to host a ceremony, with an after party, for the graduate. There was a university chancellor for the mock capping ceremony, with eats and drinks afterwards.
Guest: Zenande Dlulisa, Graduate
Topics: Graduation at home
From the continent: Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son.
Sudan security forces black off protestors a year after mass killings in Khartoum.
Ethiopia national park sees worst elephant massacre in living memory.
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is a copd and its relation to covid?
Topics:From the Continent: Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people.
Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay
Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
A demonstration planned in Sydney, Australia for Wednesday 3 June, has however been cancelled after threats were made against the event. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was quoted by The Guardian urging the demonstrators to quote, “not import things happening in other countries to Australia.” While Morrison condemned the killing of Floyd, many people in Australia pointed out that there had been more than 400 indigenous deaths in custody since the end of a 1991 royal commission. There are more demonstrations planned in the days to come for the cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Abongile speaking to Australia journalist, Katie McDonald.
Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Journalist
Topic: #BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia
Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.
Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun
Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry