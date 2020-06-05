SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Mice moving in with you? You're not alone - it's what they do this time of year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sebastian Seelig - Managing Director at Pest Free SA
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa -'andinamsebenzi'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Key Eastern Cape Covid-19 hospital shut down
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 07:20
Taxis not adhering to government's Covid-19 regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap : The economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner: Winter time is Glühwein time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jenny Morris - The Giggling Gourmet
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Cloudy Deliveries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
UPDATE: Members of the public are free to transport booze at any time You can't get arrested for transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, an attorney has confirmed with SAPS. 4 June 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
#SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

#SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

5 June 2020 5:06 AM

Our presidents carefully paced Covid-19 prevention strategy now has us a level up, and closer to social connection. On Fitness Friday this week, Abongile and Liezel discuss what Level 3 means – and where you can stand (and stretch) with fitness regulations.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – #SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19

4 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Graduation at home

4 June 2020 5:51 AM

Imagine your birthday and graduation on the same day. Rhodes University graduate Zenande Dlulisa received her BSC in Information Systems and Human Genetics and Ergonomics in May. Because of the lockdown, the university was unable to have a graduation ceremony because of the ban on public gatherings. Zinande’s family then took it upon themselves to host a ceremony, with an after party, for the graduate.  There was a university chancellor for the mock capping ceremony, with eats and drinks afterwards.

Guest: Zenande Dlulisa, Graduate

Topics: Graduation at home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son

4 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son.

Sudan security forces black off protestors a year after mass killings in Khartoum.

Ethiopia national park sees worst elephant massacre in living memory.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is a COPD and its relation to COVID?

4 June 2020 5:13 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is a copd and its relation to covid?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

3 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

3 June 2020 5:36 AM

Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people. 

Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay

Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 June 2020 5:31 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia

3 June 2020 5:10 AM

A demonstration planned in Sydney, Australia for Wednesday 3 June, has however been cancelled after threats were made against the event. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was quoted by The Guardian urging the demonstrators to quote, “not import things happening in other countries to Australia.” While Morrison condemned the killing of Floyd, many people in Australia pointed out that there had been more than 400 indigenous deaths in custody since the end of a 1991 royal commission. There are more demonstrations planned in the days to come for the cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Abongile speaking to Australia journalist, Katie McDonald.

Guest: Katie McDonald, Australia Journalist

Topic: #BlackLivesMatters protests in Australia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

2 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Rwanda Promotes Cleaner Cooking for all

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA