Money Matters – Lockdown: Getting your Financial train back on track

Imagine your birthday and graduation on the same day. Rhodes University graduate Zenande Dlulisa received her BSC in Information Systems and Human Genetics and Ergonomics in May. Because of the lockdown, the university was unable to have a graduation ceremony because of the ban on public gatherings. Zinande’s family then took it upon themselves to host a ceremony, with an after party, for the graduate. There was a university chancellor for the mock capping ceremony, with eats and drinks afterwards.



Guest: Zenande Dlulisa, Graduate



Topics: Graduation at home

arrow_forward