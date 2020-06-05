A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people.



Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay



Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

