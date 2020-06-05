A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap : The economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner: Winter time is Glühwein time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jenny Morris - The Giggling Gourmet
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Cloudy Deliveries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu - DW correspondent in Berlin
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
UPDATE: Members of the public are free to transport booze at any time You can't get arrested for transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, an attorney has confirmed with SAPS. 4 June 2020 5:28 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We've so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

5 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


Money Matters – Lockdown: Getting your Financial train back on track

5 June 2020 5:45 AM

With Level 3 lockdown implemented on 1 June, an estimated 8 million South African went back to work after months of little or no income. This places new financial challenges as many will need to play catch up.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Getting your Financial train back on track

Lockdown Level 3: Some relaxation in terms of travel.

5 June 2020 5:36 AM

South Africa officially moved to level 3 lockdown on Monday with the government introducing a host of new regulations around what citizens can and cannot do. What are we allowed and not allowed to do under level 3?

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Lockdown Level 3: Some relaxation in terms of travel.

 

#SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

5 June 2020 5:06 AM

Our presidents carefully paced Covid-19 prevention strategy now has us a level up, and closer to social connection. On Fitness Friday this week, Abongile and Liezel discuss what Level 3 means – and where you can stand (and stretch) with fitness regulations.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – #SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19

4 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Graduation at home

4 June 2020 5:51 AM

Imagine your birthday and graduation on the same day. Rhodes University graduate Zenande Dlulisa received her BSC in Information Systems and Human Genetics and Ergonomics in May. Because of the lockdown, the university was unable to have a graduation ceremony because of the ban on public gatherings. Zinande’s family then took it upon themselves to host a ceremony, with an after party, for the graduate.  There was a university chancellor for the mock capping ceremony, with eats and drinks afterwards.

Guest: Zenande Dlulisa, Graduate

Topics: Graduation at home

US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son

4 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: US police shoot dead Gambian ambassador’s son.

Sudan security forces black off protestors a year after mass killings in Khartoum.

Ethiopia national park sees worst elephant massacre in living memory.

What is a COPD and its relation to COVID?

4 June 2020 5:13 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is a copd and its relation to covid?

Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

3 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Kenyan woman mixes science and tradition to help farmers

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

3 June 2020 5:36 AM

Total stay, an Aparthotel operator, is offering flexible monthly rentals without a lease agreement. Total stay operates a collection of hotel-grade vacation rentals including hotels, villas, and apartments. Like many companies, Totalstay has had to adapt to the new world, a world under lockdown. Light is however at the end of the tunnel now that lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country to allow for some travel. Some people traveling for business might now opt to stay in self-service apartments rather than a hotel to avoid having unnecessary contact with other people. 

Guest: Rael Phillips, Director at TotalStay

Topics: Flexi-rental offers while lockdown eases

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

Use of violence can be rational & targeted at injustice - Mandela Foundation

5 June 2020 7:23 AM

5 June 2020 7:23 AM

ANC alliance partners call on govt to finance SAA's rescue plan

5 June 2020 7:17 AM

5 June 2020 7:17 AM

'Answered prayers': Fiji declares itself coronavirus free

5 June 2020 6:33 AM

5 June 2020 6:33 AM

