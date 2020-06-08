Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Social justice in schools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 13:40
What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:50
Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Dods
Today at 14:10
#BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Zurcher
Today at 14:20
Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
TMNP and the closure of Lions Head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for CTICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
More national parks reopen with set time slots and visitor quotas The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that some national parks will reopen for day visitors from Monday. 8 June 2020 11:00 AM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps

Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps

8 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?

8 June 2020 5:41 AM

A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms, saying schools are not ready. Today the 8th of June, is a week later and schools are set to reopen. Unions are seemingly on board. All is well and we are ready to go. But are we really? We’ve already seen a few schools across the country needing to be deep cleaned because of COVID-19 infections and a number of parents have indicated that they will not be sending their children back to school.

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topic: Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to school… finally

8 June 2020 5:29 AM

All systems go for most schools to partially reopen for grades 7 and 12 on Monday. The five teacher unions, together with the school governing body associations said they met with Minister Angie Motshekga and others, and they support the move to partially reopen schools. In a statement, they note the overall school readiness at 95%. But there is a clear understanding that no school that was not COVID-19 compliant may open. Feedback was given to the five teacher unions, together with the school governing body associations, provincial MEC's, the provincial heads of department and various other officials.

Guest: Mugwena Maluleke, Secretary-General of SADTU

Topic: Back to school… finally

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R1 million raised to feed the hungry

8 June 2020 5:04 AM

Non-profit organisation #ImStaying has raised R1 million rand through BackaBuddy to feed the vulnerable in the country. During the early stages of the national lockdown, the group took to its Facebook page to ask their over one million followers what they need during the lockdown. About 20 thousand of their followers answered with food and other necessities.

Guest: Jarette Petzer, The Founder of  #ImStaying

Topic:  R1 million raised to feed the hungry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

5 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: A bicycle scheme that empowers Zambian women

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Lockdown: Getting your Financial train back on track

5 June 2020 5:45 AM

With Level 3 lockdown implemented on 1 June, an estimated 8 million South African went back to work after months of little or no income. This places new financial challenges as many will need to play catch up.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: Getting your Financial train back on track

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Level 3: Some relaxation in terms of travel.

5 June 2020 5:36 AM

South Africa officially moved to level 3 lockdown on Monday with the government introducing a host of new regulations around what citizens can and cannot do. What are we allowed and not allowed to do under level 3?

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Lockdown Level 3: Some relaxation in terms of travel.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

5 June 2020 5:06 AM

Our presidents carefully paced Covid-19 prevention strategy now has us a level up, and closer to social connection. On Fitness Friday this week, Abongile and Liezel discuss what Level 3 means – and where you can stand (and stretch) with fitness regulations.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – #SALockdown level 3: hiking– what you need to know

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19

4 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Kenya Honours Citizens Tackling COVID-19

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Graduation at home

4 June 2020 5:51 AM

Imagine your birthday and graduation on the same day. Rhodes University graduate Zenande Dlulisa received her BSC in Information Systems and Human Genetics and Ergonomics in May. Because of the lockdown, the university was unable to have a graduation ceremony because of the ban on public gatherings. Zinande’s family then took it upon themselves to host a ceremony, with an after party, for the graduate.  There was a university chancellor for the mock capping ceremony, with eats and drinks afterwards.

Guest: Zenande Dlulisa, Graduate

Topics: Graduation at home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy

Africa Business

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

Mbalula meets with taxi industry to discuss financial impact of COVID-19

8 June 2020 12:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA