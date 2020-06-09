Living a full life with incontinence

Incontinence is a disorder that is not often talked about. The disorder is caused by a lack of voluntary control over urination or the bowel. In simple terms, incontinence is the uncontrolled leaking of urine. Now, this disorder causes many people to live isolated lives in fear that they would be judged if anything should happen in public. In 2015, Tylo was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Due to many complications, Tylo was left paralysed from the waist down. Coupled with that was the loss of control over her bladder. After months of physical therapy, Tylo was able to regain movement in her legs and walk again but she still had other complications.



Guest: Tylo Sargeant, Patient



Topics: Living a full life with incontinence