Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Tourism business council appeals to government to speed up opening of industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 09:50
Talkers and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enrico Smith
Today at 11:05
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Parklands College Secondary issues apology for slave auction advertised as a "fun" activity for grade 7's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sylvia Steyn
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade. 10 June 2020 6:57 AM
I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal... 9 June 2020 6:36 PM
New law raises criminal capacity of children to 12 years The minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence has been increased from 10 to 12 years old. 9 June 2020 5:31 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' "It's a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma," says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion's Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' "It's a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma," says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

10 June 2020 5:06 AM

According to Bluegrass Digital, businesses no longer have an option. If they want to survive they must transform digitally and this must happen fast. They don't only have to move all their operations remotely to ensure the safety of employees, but true digital transformation means adopting effective marketing and social media strategies to ensure business continuity.  Last week we saw the following headline, "Microsoft is replacing employees with AI".  Nearly 30 journalists were given a month's notice following Microsoft's decision to no longer employ people who would research, edit, and choose the various news articles for one of their pages.

Guest: Nick Durrant, The CEO of Bluegrass Digital

Topic: Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

Guest: Nick Durrant, The CEO of Bluegrass Digital

Topic: Digital transformation to usher in 4IR


How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M

10 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown

10 June 2020 5:36 AM

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is Vodacom.  Then COVID-19 hit South Africa’s shores and the subsequent lockdown was put in place.  In its initial response to the crisis, Vodacom (like many others) immediately put plans in place to mitigate the effects that the coronavirus might have on their some 44 million customers.

Guest: Carol Hall, the Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape

Topics: Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died

10 June 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died

Ethiopian rights undermined

Blue Nile River controversies

Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

9 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations

9 June 2020 5:39 AM

The Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department has zoomed in on taxi drivers that are still flouting the lockdown regulations. Many reports are still coming in from the public who uses this mode of transport to get to work, saying taxi drivers are not complying with the strict regulations set out for them to operate under. Among the regulations is the reduction of passengers per trip to ensure physical distancing in the taxi. All passengers and the taxi driver are expected to wear masks and sanitise their vehicles regularly.

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape -Government

Topics: Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations

President John Magafuli declares Tanzania to be COVID 19 free

9 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  President John Magafuli declares Tanzania to be COVID 19 free.
United Nations Security Council considers increasing help to five counbtrirew fighting jihadis in the Sahel,
Libyan rebels, now on the run, say let’s talk ceasefire,

Living a full life with incontinence

9 June 2020 5:04 AM

Incontinence is a disorder that is not often talked about. The disorder is caused by a lack of voluntary control over urination or the bowel. In simple terms, incontinence is the uncontrolled leaking of urine. Now, this disorder causes many people to live isolated lives in fear that they would be judged if anything should happen in public.  In 2015, Tylo was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Due to many complications, Tylo was left paralysed from the waist down. Coupled with that was the loss of control over her bladder. After months of physical therapy, Tylo was able to regain movement in her legs and walk again but she still had other complications.

Guest: Tylo Sargeant, Patient

Topics: Living a full life with incontinence

Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps

8 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?

8 June 2020 5:41 AM

A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms, saying schools are not ready. Today the 8th of June, is a week later and schools are set to reopen. Unions are seemingly on board. All is well and we are ready to go. But are we really? We’ve already seen a few schools across the country needing to be deep cleaned because of COVID-19 infections and a number of parents have indicated that they will not be sending their children back to school.

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topic: Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

Business

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

