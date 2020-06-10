Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is Vodacom. Then COVID-19 hit South Africa’s shores and the subsequent lockdown was put in place. In its initial response to the crisis, Vodacom (like many others) immediately put plans in place to mitigate the effects that the coronavirus might have on their some 44 million customers.
Guest: Carol Hall, the Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape
Topics: Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown
Topics:From the Continent: How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died
Ethiopian rights undermined
Blue Nile River controversies
According to Bluegrass Digital, businesses no longer have an option. If they want to survive they must transform digitally and this must happen fast. They don’t only have to move all their operations remotely to ensure the safety of employees, but true digital transformation means adopting effective marketing and social media strategies to ensure business continuity. Last week we saw the following headline, “Microsoft is replacing employees with AI”. Nearly 30 journalists were given a month’s notice following Microsoft’s decision to no longer employ people who would research, edit, and choose the various news articles for one of their pages.
Guest: Nick Durrant, The CEO of Bluegrass Digital
Topic: Digital transformation to usher in 4IR
Topics:From the Continent: Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department has zoomed in on taxi drivers that are still flouting the lockdown regulations. Many reports are still coming in from the public who uses this mode of transport to get to work, saying taxi drivers are not complying with the strict regulations set out for them to operate under. Among the regulations is the reduction of passengers per trip to ensure physical distancing in the taxi. All passengers and the taxi driver are expected to wear masks and sanitise their vehicles regularly.
Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape -Government
Topics: Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: President John Magafuli declares Tanzania to be COVID 19 free.
United Nations Security Council considers increasing help to five counbtrirew fighting jihadis in the Sahel,
Libyan rebels, now on the run, say let’s talk ceasefire,
Incontinence is a disorder that is not often talked about. The disorder is caused by a lack of voluntary control over urination or the bowel. In simple terms, incontinence is the uncontrolled leaking of urine. Now, this disorder causes many people to live isolated lives in fear that they would be judged if anything should happen in public. In 2015, Tylo was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Due to many complications, Tylo was left paralysed from the waist down. Coupled with that was the loss of control over her bladder. After months of physical therapy, Tylo was able to regain movement in her legs and walk again but she still had other complications.
Guest: Tylo Sargeant, Patient
Topics: Living a full life with incontinence
Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopian Diaspora Champions Digital Apps
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms, saying schools are not ready. Today the 8th of June, is a week later and schools are set to reopen. Unions are seemingly on board. All is well and we are ready to go. But are we really? We’ve already seen a few schools across the country needing to be deep cleaned because of COVID-19 infections and a number of parents have indicated that they will not be sending their children back to school.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Topic: Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?