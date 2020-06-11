Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 14:07
Less than one third of employers comply with COVID health and safety regulations - How to make sure you comply
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes - Amy Lilley
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Lilley
Today at 15:10
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:20
Medical ethics surrounding rationing clinical care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Professor & Director, Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Does The SA Wine Industry Have A Racism Problem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Wine Maker and Owner of Aslina Wines
Today at 16:10
ATTORNEYS TO TAKE DEEDS OFFICE TO COURT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Le Roux - Partner at Glyn Marais and member of CTAA
Today at 16:20
Why SA’s great white sharks are disappearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Enrico Gennari - Shark Expert at Oceans Research Institute
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system. 11 June 2020 2:01 PM
[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral. 11 June 2020 1:18 PM
Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules Parliament has 24 months to make the necessary constitutional changes to allow independent candidates to stand for elections in SA... 11 June 2020 12:22 PM
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling. 11 June 2020 1:14 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag' Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time. 10 June 2020 2:05 PM
Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry... 11 June 2020 11:48 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi

Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi

11 June 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi.

Boko Haram suspected of killing 69 villagers in Nigeria

ICC is holding Sudanese militia leader suspected of war crimes in Darfur


Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

11 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

MTN responds to a service issue

11 June 2020 5:43 AM

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is MTN. In response to the pandemic, MTN has offered a three-month, reduced payment service to qualifying contract customers. This means that qualifying customers will pay lower monthly subscriptions until their financial circumstances improve. That service is valid until June 2020.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN responds to a service issue

What is urinary incontinence?

11 June 2020 5:09 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is urinary incontinence?

How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M

10 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown

10 June 2020 5:36 AM

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is Vodacom.  Then COVID-19 hit South Africa’s shores and the subsequent lockdown was put in place.  In its initial response to the crisis, Vodacom (like many others) immediately put plans in place to mitigate the effects that the coronavirus might have on their some 44 million customers.

Guest: Carol Hall, the Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape

Topics: Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died

10 June 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died

Ethiopian rights undermined

Blue Nile River controversies

Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

10 June 2020 5:06 AM

According to Bluegrass Digital, businesses no longer have an option. If they want to survive they must transform digitally and this must happen fast. They don’t only have to move all their operations remotely to ensure the safety of employees, but true digital transformation means adopting effective marketing and social media strategies to ensure business continuity.  Last week we saw the following headline, “Microsoft is replacing employees with AI”.  Nearly 30 journalists were given a month’s notice following Microsoft’s decision to no longer employ people who would research, edit, and choose the various news articles for one of their pages.

Guest: Nick Durrant, The CEO of Bluegrass Digital

Topic: Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

9 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations

9 June 2020 5:39 AM

The Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department has zoomed in on taxi drivers that are still flouting the lockdown regulations. Many reports are still coming in from the public who uses this mode of transport to get to work, saying taxi drivers are not complying with the strict regulations set out for them to operate under. Among the regulations is the reduction of passengers per trip to ensure physical distancing in the taxi. All passengers and the taxi driver are expected to wear masks and sanitise their vehicles regularly.

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape -Government

Topics: Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations

An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents

Politics

Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla

Business Opinion

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

Business Lifestyle Entertainment Africa

EFF's Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

Masuku: Gauteng now has almost 8,700 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

11 June 2020 12:44 PM

Cabinet defers decision to adjust level 3 lockdown rules to next week

11 June 2020 12:39 PM

