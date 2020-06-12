Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jaco Laubscher - Physician specialising in non-invasive cardiology and vascular biology at Stellenbosch Mediclinic
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news wrap from Europe and the world with Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:21
The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 11:32
Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province's Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week. 11 June 2020 6:54 PM
Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) has launched an urgent court application in an effort to take the Cape Town Deeds Offic... 11 June 2020 6:20 PM
Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader Residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay claim structures demolished on Thursday were occupied, but the CoCT disagrees. 11 June 2020 5:58 PM
View all Local
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It's the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication's "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what "defunding the police force" means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' "It's a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma," says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
View all World
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa's 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Rwanda's rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

12 June 2020 5:44 AM

The business impact of Covid19 has been vast. Some businesses have reacted by reengineering themselves, while others have had to halt their operations, with many placing staff on short pay or unpaid leave. In more severe cases, people have been laid off, simply because the business can no longer operate. Let’s look at both sides of the coin.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19


Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

12 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Reopening of international tourism to SA

12 June 2020 5:35 AM

It said that it is hopeful that the government will allow an earlier phased reopening of international tourism to the country – as soon as September.  The recovery strategy has been presented to the government and is guided by the government’s risk-adjustment strategy, as well as the preparation that the tourism industry has put in place to ensure safety and stringent health-focused protocols to guide and assist stakeholders within the travel and tourism value-chain - including staff, travellers and guests.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Reopening of international tourism to SA

Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols

12 June 2020 5:12 AM

Fitness Clubs in SA are preparing strategies to welcome members back while adhering to hygiene and social distancing protocols. This morning Liezel shares some insights into what gyms in SA are doing in preparation.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols

Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

11 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

MTN responds to a service issue

11 June 2020 5:43 AM

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is MTN. In response to the pandemic, MTN has offered a three-month, reduced payment service to qualifying contract customers. This means that qualifying customers will pay lower monthly subscriptions until their financial circumstances improve. That service is valid until June 2020.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN responds to a service issue

Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi

11 June 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi.

Boko Haram suspected of killing 69 villagers in Nigeria

ICC is holding Sudanese militia leader suspected of war crimes in Darfur

What is urinary incontinence?

11 June 2020 5:09 AM

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is urinary incontinence?

How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M

10 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown

10 June 2020 5:36 AM

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is Vodacom.  Then COVID-19 hit South Africa’s shores and the subsequent lockdown was put in place.  In its initial response to the crisis, Vodacom (like many others) immediately put plans in place to mitigate the effects that the coronavirus might have on their some 44 million customers.

Guest: Carol Hall, the Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape

Topics: Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown

Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

Local

Local

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

Local

Local

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Business

WCED: Grade 12s need to be at school every day to prepare for exams

12 June 2020 7:36 AM

CoCT officials grilled in Parly over SAPS destroying shacks in Hangberg

12 June 2020 7:18 AM

DA to present arguments in court today in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers

12 June 2020 6:45 AM

