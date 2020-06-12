Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The business impact of Covid19 has been vast. Some businesses have reacted by reengineering themselves, while others have had to halt their operations, with many placing staff on short pay or unpaid leave. In more severe cases, people have been laid off, simply because the business can no longer operate. Let’s look at both sides of the coin.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19
It said that it is hopeful that the government will allow an earlier phased reopening of international tourism to the country – as soon as September. The recovery strategy has been presented to the government and is guided by the government’s risk-adjustment strategy, as well as the preparation that the tourism industry has put in place to ensure safety and stringent health-focused protocols to guide and assist stakeholders within the travel and tourism value-chain - including staff, travellers and guests.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Reopening of international tourism to SA
Fitness Clubs in SA are preparing strategies to welcome members back while adhering to hygiene and social distancing protocols. This morning Liezel shares some insights into what gyms in SA are doing in preparation.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols
Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is MTN. In response to the pandemic, MTN has offered a three-month, reduced payment service to qualifying contract customers. This means that qualifying customers will pay lower monthly subscriptions until their financial circumstances improve. That service is valid until June 2020.
Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN
Topics: MTN responds to a service issue
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi.
Boko Haram suspected of killing 69 villagers in Nigeria
ICC is holding Sudanese militia leader suspected of war crimes in Darfur
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topics: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: What is urinary incontinence?
Topics:From the Continent: How Africa is Closing the Gender Gap in S.T.E.M
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is Vodacom. Then COVID-19 hit South Africa’s shores and the subsequent lockdown was put in place. In its initial response to the crisis, Vodacom (like many others) immediately put plans in place to mitigate the effects that the coronavirus might have on their some 44 million customers.
Guest: Carol Hall, the Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape
Topics: Vodacom customers: Network problems older than lockdown