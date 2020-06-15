The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Anthony Fabian
Today at 09:50
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:22
The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Sell in May then go away? – Revisited…….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:16
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning
Today at 13:20
Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 13:36
Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
Today at 13:45
NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roseline Nyman
Today at 14:20
Mentorship programme for the advertising industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
Today at 14:40
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 65 000, recovery rate at 56% June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 14 June 2020 9:14 AM
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
View all Local
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

15 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

15 June 2020 5:40 AM

Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor. Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents. Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing. Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder. A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday. Minister Cele said the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized. Abongile speaking to Programme Manager - 1000 women 1 voice

Guest: Caroline Peters, Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice

Topic: Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

15 June 2020 5:09 AM

Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal.  This is the company’s response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.  The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there’s the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.

Guest: Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica

Topic:   2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

12 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

12 June 2020 5:44 AM

The business impact of Covid19 has been vast. Some businesses have reacted by reengineering themselves, while others have had to halt their operations, with many placing staff on short pay or unpaid leave. In more severe cases, people have been laid off, simply because the business can no longer operate. Let’s look at both sides of the coin.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reopening of international tourism to SA

12 June 2020 5:35 AM

It said that it is hopeful that the government will allow an earlier phased reopening of international tourism to the country – as soon as September.  The recovery strategy has been presented to the government and is guided by the government’s risk-adjustment strategy, as well as the preparation that the tourism industry has put in place to ensure safety and stringent health-focused protocols to guide and assist stakeholders within the travel and tourism value-chain - including staff, travellers and guests.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Reopening of international tourism to SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols

12 June 2020 5:12 AM

Fitness Clubs in SA are preparing strategies to welcome members back while adhering to hygiene and social distancing protocols. This morning Liezel shares some insights into what gyms in SA are doing in preparation.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

11 June 2020 6:04 AM

From the continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN responds to a service issue

11 June 2020 5:43 AM

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is MTN. In response to the pandemic, MTN has offered a three-month, reduced payment service to qualifying contract customers. This means that qualifying customers will pay lower monthly subscriptions until their financial circumstances improve. That service is valid until June 2020.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN responds to a service issue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi

11 June 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Dozens injured in stampede for jobs in Malawi.

Boko Haram suspected of killing 69 villagers in Nigeria

ICC is holding Sudanese militia leader suspected of war crimes in Darfur

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

