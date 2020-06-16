Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carla Brown - Head of Social Work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Today at 08:21
Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:20
Woodstock counselling hub increases mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shifra Jacobson - Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator
Today at 10:33
Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
5G not meeting challenges as expected
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus. 15 June 2020 5:52 PM
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

16 June 2020 5:08 AM

To celebrate Youth Day this year, the Norval Foundation which is a centre for art and cultural expression has teamed up with Strauss & Co to host the SA Youth Choir as they perform in the "Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture exhibition" by William Kentridge. This will be the last time the monumental exhibition will be seen as the museum remains closed to the public amidst COVID- 19 and national lockdown. June 16, a portion of the SA Youth Choir will film on-site at the museum in Cape Town and the rest will record at home. 

Guest: Vicky Lekone, Public Programmes Coordinator at the Norval Foundation,

Topics: Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts


A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

16 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Moroccan king undergone heart surgery

16 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Moroccan president undergone health surgery

The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

15 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

15 June 2020 5:40 AM

Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor. Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents. Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing. Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder. A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday. Minister Cele said the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized. Abongile speaking to Programme Manager - 1000 women 1 voice

Guest: Caroline Peters, Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice

Topic: Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

15 June 2020 5:09 AM

Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal.  This is the company's response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.  The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there's the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.

Guest: Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica

Topic:   2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

12 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

12 June 2020 5:44 AM

The business impact of Covid19 has been vast. Some businesses have reacted by reengineering themselves, while others have had to halt their operations, with many placing staff on short pay or unpaid leave. In more severe cases, people have been laid off, simply because the business can no longer operate. Let's look at both sides of the coin.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

Reopening of international tourism to SA

12 June 2020 5:35 AM

It said that it is hopeful that the government will allow an earlier phased reopening of international tourism to the country – as soon as September.  The recovery strategy has been presented to the government and is guided by the government's risk-adjustment strategy, as well as the preparation that the tourism industry has put in place to ensure safety and stringent health-focused protocols to guide and assist stakeholders within the travel and tourism value-chain - including staff, travellers and guests.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Reopening of international tourism to SA

Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols

12 June 2020 5:12 AM

Fitness Clubs in SA are preparing strategies to welcome members back while adhering to hygiene and social distancing protocols. This morning Liezel shares some insights into what gyms in SA are doing in preparation.

Guest: Liezel

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

3 MDC officials accused of faking their abduction & torture denied bail

15 June 2020 8:39 PM

Man arrested for Sibongiseni Gabada's murder to remain behind bars

15 June 2020 8:28 PM

Case of man accused of killing Altecia Kortjie, daughter postponed

15 June 2020 7:15 PM

