A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Moroccan president undergone health surgery
To celebrate Youth Day this year, the Norval Foundation which is a centre for art and cultural expression has teamed up with Strauss & Co to host the SA Youth Choir as they perform in the “Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture exhibition” by William Kentridge. This will be the last time the monumental exhibition will be seen as the museum remains closed to the public amidst COVID- 19 and national lockdown. June 16, a portion of the SA Youth Choir will film on-site at the museum in Cape Town and the rest will record at home.
Guest: Vicky Lekone, Public Programmes Coordinator at the Norval Foundation,
Topics: Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts
Topics:From the Continent: The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor. Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents. Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing. Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder. A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday. Minister Cele said the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized. Abongile speaking to Programme Manager - 1000 women 1 voice
Guest: Caroline Peters, Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice
Topic: Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable
Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal. This is the company’s response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy. The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there’s the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.
Guest: Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica
Topic: 2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country
Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The business impact of Covid19 has been vast. Some businesses have reacted by reengineering themselves, while others have had to halt their operations, with many placing staff on short pay or unpaid leave. In more severe cases, people have been laid off, simply because the business can no longer operate. Let’s look at both sides of the coin.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19
It said that it is hopeful that the government will allow an earlier phased reopening of international tourism to the country – as soon as September. The recovery strategy has been presented to the government and is guided by the government’s risk-adjustment strategy, as well as the preparation that the tourism industry has put in place to ensure safety and stringent health-focused protocols to guide and assist stakeholders within the travel and tourism value-chain - including staff, travellers and guests.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Reopening of international tourism to SA
Fitness Clubs in SA are preparing strategies to welcome members back while adhering to hygiene and social distancing protocols. This morning Liezel shares some insights into what gyms in SA are doing in preparation.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Clubs in SA to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols