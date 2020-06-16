A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal. This is the company’s response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy. The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there’s the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.



Guest: Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica



Topic: 2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

arrow_forward