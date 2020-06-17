Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Piet Streicher - PhD in Engineering, member of PANDA (Pandemic Data and Analytics)
Today at 08:10
Premier responds to imminent Cape peak Covid-19 projection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 08:21
Park Run SA launches new event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - Athlete And Manager at Park Run South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Update on the Western Cape Economy-Level 3 lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Today at 10:45
Why are Capetonians still paying the R100 water levy charged by the City of Cape Town?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people

Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people

17 June 2020 5:04 AM

During any time of crisis, the media ought to play an important role in being the communication link between the government and citizens. That’s according to media watchdog, Media Monitoring Africa. Since COVID-19 reached South Africa’s shores, Media Monitoring Africa has monitored the reporting of media outlets across the country.

Guest: Azola Dayile, Compiler of Report - Media Monitoring Africa

Topic: Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people


Safeguarding Africa's food systems

17 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Safeguarding Africa's food systems

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China

17 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: African leaders call for urgent debate tag UN Human Rights Council on sysremnic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China.

Nigerian women protest against rapes and violence

A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

16 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Moroccan king undergone heart surgery

16 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Moroccan president undergone health surgery

Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

16 June 2020 5:08 AM

To celebrate Youth Day this year, the Norval Foundation which is a centre for art and cultural expression has teamed up with Strauss & Co to host the SA Youth Choir as they perform in the “Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture exhibition” by William Kentridge. This will be the last time the monumental exhibition will be seen as the museum remains closed to the public amidst COVID- 19 and national lockdown. June 16, a portion of the SA Youth Choir will film on-site at the museum in Cape Town and the rest will record at home. 

Guest: Vicky Lekone, Public Programmes Coordinator at the Norval Foundation,

Topics: Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

15 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

15 June 2020 5:40 AM

Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor. Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents. Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing. Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder. A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday. Minister Cele said the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized. Abongile speaking to Programme Manager - 1000 women 1 voice

Guest: Caroline Peters, Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice

Topic: Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

15 June 2020 5:09 AM

Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal.  This is the company’s response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.  The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there’s the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.

Guest: Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica

Topic:   2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country

Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

12 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

SA COVID-19 advisory committee may consider using steroid drug to treat patients

17 June 2020 6:39 AM

Lavender Hill community shattered after shooting claims 3-year-old's life

17 June 2020 6:28 AM

Calls mount for tougher stance from SA justice system on GBV perpetrators

17 June 2020 6:17 AM

