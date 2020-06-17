Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: African leaders call for urgent debate tag UN Human Rights Council on sysremnic racism and police brutality in the United States.
Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China.
Nigerian women protest against rapes and violence
Topics:From the Continent: Safeguarding Africa's food systems
During any time of crisis, the media ought to play an important role in being the communication link between the government and citizens. That’s according to media watchdog, Media Monitoring Africa. Since COVID-19 reached South Africa’s shores, Media Monitoring Africa has monitored the reporting of media outlets across the country.
Topic: Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people
Topics:From the Continent: A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure
Topics: Moroccan president undergone health surgery
To celebrate Youth Day this year, the Norval Foundation which is a centre for art and cultural expression has teamed up with Strauss & Co to host the SA Youth Choir as they perform in the “Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture exhibition” by William Kentridge. This will be the last time the monumental exhibition will be seen as the museum remains closed to the public amidst COVID- 19 and national lockdown. June 16, a portion of the SA Youth Choir will film on-site at the museum in Cape Town and the rest will record at home.
Topics: Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts
Topics:From the Continent: The World's First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island
Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor. Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents. Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing. Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder. A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday. Minister Cele said the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized. Abongile speaking to Programme Manager - 1000 women 1 voice
Topic: Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable
Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal. This is the company’s response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy. The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there’s the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.
Topic: 2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country
Topic: From the Continent: Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News
