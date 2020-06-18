Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Driving 'under the influence' changes and how insurance might respond
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Customer Experience Partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: The Future of Work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Chair of newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change speaks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
NPA on VBS arrests
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA spokesperson
Today at 08:21
How do restaurants propose to safely re-open for sit-downs?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 09:50
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 11:05
Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stuart Taylor
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app to help companies during covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephans
Today at 11:45
New record set for Robben Island crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Local
JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reopening of several sectors, including the beauty industry. 17 June 2020 8:29 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
[WATCH IT LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening. 17 June 2020 5:38 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs

Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs

18 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs.

The US freezes assets of Nigerians who defrauded vulnerable Americans of millions of dollars.

African countries call for debt cancellation and comprehensive aid packages in response to COVID19


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

18 June 2020 6:03 AM

From the continent: Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN to give feedback on listener queries

18 June 2020 5:50 AM

Mobile data and the networks that provide them have continued to be a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. We made reference to a survey done by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Mobile Telecommunications Services which found that cellular networks providers ranks second from the BOTTOM in terms of customer experience.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN to give feedback on listener queries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?

18 June 2020 5:12 AM

VBS, Steinhof, and more sectors reopened Level 3 and long-serving ministers effectiveness

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topics: Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Safeguarding Africa's food systems

17 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Safeguarding Africa's food systems

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China

17 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: African leaders call for urgent debate tag UN Human Rights Council on sysremnic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China.

Nigerian women protest against rapes and violence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people

17 June 2020 5:04 AM

During any time of crisis, the media ought to play an important role in being the communication link between the government and citizens. That’s according to media watchdog, Media Monitoring Africa. Since COVID-19 reached South Africa’s shores, Media Monitoring Africa has monitored the reporting of media outlets across the country.

Guest: Azola Dayile, Compiler of Report - Media Monitoring Africa

Topic: Media urged to seek out the voices of women and young people

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

16 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: A New Addition to the Egyptian Family Structure

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moroccan king undergone heart surgery

16 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Moroccan president undergone health surgery

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

16 June 2020 5:08 AM

To celebrate Youth Day this year, the Norval Foundation which is a centre for art and cultural expression has teamed up with Strauss & Co to host the SA Youth Choir as they perform in the “Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture exhibition” by William Kentridge. This will be the last time the monumental exhibition will be seen as the museum remains closed to the public amidst COVID- 19 and national lockdown. June 16, a portion of the SA Youth Choir will film on-site at the museum in Cape Town and the rest will record at home. 

Guest: Vicky Lekone, Public Programmes Coordinator at the Norval Foundation,

Topics: Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases

18 June 2020 5:24 AM

China warns of countermeasures in response to US Uighurs law

18 June 2020 5:23 AM

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA