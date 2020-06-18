MTN to give feedback on listener queries

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Driving 'under the influence' changes and how insurance might respond
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wynand van Vuuren - Customer Experience Partner at King Price Insurance
Wynand van Vuuren - Customer Experience Partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: The Future of Work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Chair of newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change speaks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Leanne De Bassompierre
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
NPA on VBS arrests
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sipho Ngwema - NPA spokesperson
Sipho Ngwema - NPA spokesperson
Today at 08:21
How do restaurants propose to safely re-open for sit-downs?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 09:50
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today
Today with Kieno Kammies
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 11:05
Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Stuart Taylor
Stuart Taylor
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app to help companies during covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Michael Stephans
Michael Stephans
Today at 11:45
New record set for Robben Island crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
