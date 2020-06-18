Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: 3 Team Cricket
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Graeme Smith - Director of cricket. at Cricket SA
Today at 09:05
Delta hope to fly direct, Atlanta to Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Audi A1
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Francisco Nwamba - Editor at The Motorist
Latest Local
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery) Statues are toppling and tempers are flaring - Black Lives Matter UK has achieved much in a short time. 19 June 2020 10:21 AM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

18 June 2020 6:03 AM

From the continent: Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

19 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

19 June 2020 5:45 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

19 June 2020 5:34 AM

Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus. Many restrictions are still in place worldwide so it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel any time soon as the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Here in South Africa, you are still only allowed to travel internationally if you wish to return to SA or leave SA to go to your place of employment, study or residence. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that more sectors will be allowed to reopen. These include business conferences.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class

19 June 2020 5:13 AM

"This weeks fitness fun has gone to the dogs! A PUGILATES CLASS-  Tune in to one paw-sitively unusual workout break down, with our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen."

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN to give feedback on listener queries

18 June 2020 5:50 AM

Mobile data and the networks that provide them have continued to be a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. We made reference to a survey done by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Mobile Telecommunications Services which found that cellular networks providers ranks second from the BOTTOM in terms of customer experience.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN to give feedback on listener queries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs

18 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs.

The US freezes assets of Nigerians who defrauded vulnerable Americans of millions of dollars.

African countries call for debt cancellation and comprehensive aid packages in response to COVID19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?

18 June 2020 5:12 AM

VBS, Steinhof, and more sectors reopened Level 3 and long-serving ministers effectiveness

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topics: Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Safeguarding Africa's food systems

17 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Safeguarding Africa's food systems

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China

17 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: African leaders call for urgent debate tag UN Human Rights Council on sysremnic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China.

Nigerian women protest against rapes and violence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths as SA records highest daily death toll

20 June 2020 8:14 AM

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

