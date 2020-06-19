Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Instant Pot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zorah Booley - Photographer, Chef and Content Creator at inthemidnightkitchen.com
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Rules when your employer asks you to self-isolate at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 11:05
What is the future of young people post covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephans
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

19 June 2020 5:45 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

19 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

19 June 2020 5:34 AM

Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus. Many restrictions are still in place worldwide so it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel any time soon as the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Here in South Africa, you are still only allowed to travel internationally if you wish to return to SA or leave SA to go to your place of employment, study or residence. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that more sectors will be allowed to reopen. These include business conferences.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class

19 June 2020 5:13 AM

"This weeks fitness fun has gone to the dogs! A PUGILATES CLASS-  Tune in to one paw-sitively unusual workout break down, with our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen."

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

18 June 2020 6:03 AM

From the continent: Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN to give feedback on listener queries

18 June 2020 5:50 AM

Mobile data and the networks that provide them have continued to be a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. We made reference to a survey done by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Mobile Telecommunications Services which found that cellular networks providers ranks second from the BOTTOM in terms of customer experience.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN to give feedback on listener queries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs

18 June 2020 5:32 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs.

The US freezes assets of Nigerians who defrauded vulnerable Americans of millions of dollars.

African countries call for debt cancellation and comprehensive aid packages in response to COVID19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?

18 June 2020 5:12 AM

VBS, Steinhof, and more sectors reopened Level 3 and long-serving ministers effectiveness

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Topics: Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Safeguarding Africa's food systems

17 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Safeguarding Africa's food systems

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China

17 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics: African leaders call for urgent debate tag UN Human Rights Council on sysremnic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China.

Nigerian women protest against rapes and violence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

Kganyago: SA must open up for investment and increase productivity

19 June 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng DA: Municipalities that invested in VBS must pay back funds

19 June 2020 7:42 AM

WC Health Dept has high hopes for nasal oxygen treatment of COVID-19 patients

19 June 2020 7:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA