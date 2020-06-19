Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?
Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus. Many restrictions are still in place worldwide so it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel any time soon as the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Here in South Africa, you are still only allowed to travel internationally if you wish to return to SA or leave SA to go to your place of employment, study or residence. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that more sectors will be allowed to reopen. These include business conferences.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?
"This weeks fitness fun has gone to the dogs! A PUGILATES CLASS- Tune in to one paw-sitively unusual workout break down, with our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen."
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class
From the continent: Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Mobile data and the networks that provide them have continued to be a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. We made reference to a survey done by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Mobile Telecommunications Services which found that cellular networks providers ranks second from the BOTTOM in terms of customer experience.
Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN
Topics: MTN to give feedback on listener queries
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Britain merges the foreign aid department with foreign affairs.
The US freezes assets of Nigerians who defrauded vulnerable Americans of millions of dollars.
African countries call for debt cancellation and comprehensive aid packages in response to COVID19
VBS, Steinhof, and more sectors reopened Level 3 and long-serving ministers effectiveness
Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
Topics: Politics: Are long-serving ministers still effective?
Topics:From the Continent: Safeguarding Africa's food systems
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: African leaders call for urgent debate tag UN Human Rights Council on sysremnic racism and police brutality in the United States.
Kenya probes theft of stolen COVID 19 denotations from China.
Nigerian women protest against rapes and violence