From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus. Many restrictions are still in place worldwide so it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel any time soon as the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Here in South Africa, you are still only allowed to travel internationally if you wish to return to SA or leave SA to go to your place of employment, study or residence. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that more sectors will be allowed to reopen. These include business conferences.



Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug



Topics: The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

