Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
#ResistPatriarchy: Men of faith against GBV campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bafana Khumalo
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Tribute to Shahied Ajam , D6 fighter
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic

Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic

22 June 2020 5:11 AM

A Stellenbosch NGO dedicated to skills development of unemployed, unskilled, and semi-skilled individuals, Bergzicht Training, has ramped up efforts to train more essential health and frail care workers to assist with the increasing health care demands placed on the system by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergzicht Training has reopened its offices in Stellenbosch with groups of 10 students at a time being allowed to return to the campus every two weeks from 1 June. The non-profit organization offers accredited skills development training in food and beverage service assistance and health and frail care; as well as in child care. Many of the NGOs’ health and frail graduates are already providing care to vulnerable South Africans like the elderly.

Guest: Adrian Bezuidenhout, Training Manager at Bergzicht Training

Topic: Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic


From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library

22 June 2020 6:08 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

22 June 2020 5:44 AM

Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice

Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

Vodacom back to answer customer queries

22 June 2020 5:35 AM

The survey, which was done by the customer experience firm, Consulta, surveyed just over 2,500 prepaid, top-up and contract customers who made use of voice and data cellular products. Of the three groups surveyed, contract customers were the most dissatisfied and had the most complaints.

Guest: Carol Hall, The Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape,

Topic: Vodacom back to answer customer queries

From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

19 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

19 June 2020 5:45 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

19 June 2020 5:34 AM

Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus. Many restrictions are still in place worldwide so it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel any time soon as the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Here in South Africa, you are still only allowed to travel internationally if you wish to return to SA or leave SA to go to your place of employment, study or residence. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that more sectors will be allowed to reopen. These include business conferences.

Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Topics: The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class

19 June 2020 5:13 AM

"This weeks fitness fun has gone to the dogs! A PUGILATES CLASS-  Tune in to one paw-sitively unusual workout break down, with our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen."

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class

Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

18 June 2020 6:03 AM

From the continent: Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

MTN to give feedback on listener queries

18 June 2020 5:50 AM

Mobile data and the networks that provide them have continued to be a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. We made reference to a survey done by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Mobile Telecommunications Services which found that cellular networks providers ranks second from the BOTTOM in terms of customer experience.

Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN

Topics: MTN to give feedback on listener queries

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

Local

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

Local

EWN Highlights

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

21 June 2020 7:05 PM

Mbalula slams Santaco’s planned shutdown as counterproductive

21 June 2020 6:49 PM

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

21 June 2020 5:35 PM

