Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.
Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice
Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?
The survey, which was done by the customer experience firm, Consulta, surveyed just over 2,500 prepaid, top-up and contract customers who made use of voice and data cellular products. Of the three groups surveyed, contract customers were the most dissatisfied and had the most complaints.
Guest: Carol Hall, The Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape,
Topic: Vodacom back to answer customer queries
A Stellenbosch NGO dedicated to skills development of unemployed, unskilled, and semi-skilled individuals, Bergzicht Training, has ramped up efforts to train more essential health and frail care workers to assist with the increasing health care demands placed on the system by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergzicht Training has reopened its offices in Stellenbosch with groups of 10 students at a time being allowed to return to the campus every two weeks from 1 June. The non-profit organization offers accredited skills development training in food and beverage service assistance and health and frail care; as well as in child care. Many of the NGOs’ health and frail graduates are already providing care to vulnerable South Africans like the elderly.
Guest: Adrian Bezuidenhout, Training Manager at Bergzicht Training
Topic: Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic
Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?
Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus. Many restrictions are still in place worldwide so it is unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel any time soon as the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Here in South Africa, you are still only allowed to travel internationally if you wish to return to SA or leave SA to go to your place of employment, study or residence. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that more sectors will be allowed to reopen. These include business conferences.
Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug
Topics: The Travel Bug – Do people feel safe to travel?
"This weeks fitness fun has gone to the dogs! A PUGILATES CLASS- Tune in to one paw-sitively unusual workout break down, with our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen."
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – A pugilates Class
From the continent: Kenyan Doctor Helps Expectant Moms During Lockdown
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Mobile data and the networks that provide them have continued to be a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. We made reference to a survey done by the South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Mobile Telecommunications Services which found that cellular networks providers ranks second from the BOTTOM in terms of customer experience.
Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN
Topics: MTN to give feedback on listener queries