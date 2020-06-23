Update from SASSA on the R350 grant

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
SA Airlink v SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 08:21
Are food prices coming down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town protests: Sinister element at play?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khalied Sayed - Member of Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Cape Town Central at ANC
Today at 10:08
Taxi Pre Payment system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
What can we expect from our Emergency Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
FNB – WE'RE TALKING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
DA: R6 million fraud at UIF could be tip of the iceberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Michael Cardo - Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour at DA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'Mboweni's plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we've seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world's first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Update from SASSA on the R350 grant

Update from SASSA on the R350 grant

23 June 2020 5:10 AM

SASSA has said that it should take 2 to 3 days for them to verify an application and payout the money into a bank account or via money transfers. This has evidently not happened.  What we do know is that SASSA has declined about 2.8 million applications from a possible 6.2 million applicants saying the bulk majority of rejected applications were of people who were found to be receiving UIF benefits. 

Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Topics: Update from SASSA on the R350 grant


From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

23 June 2020 6:05 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Calls for swift action on 'criminal' element at protests

23 June 2020 5:40 AM

Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched.  In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction. 

Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Topics: Calls for swift action on 'criminal' element at protests

Somali government chooses not to respond to President Donald Trump's insults

23 June 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Topics:  Somali government chooses not to respond to President Donald Trump's insults.

Algerian protest leader jailed for a year.

Malawians go back to the polls today for court-ordered Presidential election rerun

From the Continent: Ethiopia's mobile camel library

22 June 2020 6:08 AM

Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopia's mobile camel library

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

22 June 2020 5:44 AM

Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice

Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

Vodacom back to answer customer queries

22 June 2020 5:35 AM

The survey, which was done by the customer experience firm, Consulta, surveyed just over 2,500 prepaid, top-up and contract customers who made use of voice and data cellular products. Of the three groups surveyed, contract customers were the most dissatisfied and had the most complaints.

Guest: Carol Hall, The Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape,

Topic: Vodacom back to answer customer queries

Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic

22 June 2020 5:11 AM

A Stellenbosch NGO dedicated to skills development of unemployed, unskilled, and semi-skilled individuals, Bergzicht Training, has ramped up efforts to train more essential health and frail care workers to assist with the increasing health care demands placed on the system by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergzicht Training has reopened its offices in Stellenbosch with groups of 10 students at a time being allowed to return to the campus every two weeks from 1 June. The non-profit organization offers accredited skills development training in food and beverage service assistance and health and frail care; as well as in child care. Many of the NGOs' health and frail graduates are already providing care to vulnerable South Africans like the elderly.

Guest: Adrian Bezuidenhout, Training Manager at Bergzicht Training

Topic: Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic

From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

19 June 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

19 June 2020 5:45 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?

Infrastructure tampering will lead to outages, Eskom warns Gauteng residents
23 June 2020 7:33 AM

23 June 2020 7:33 AM

Suspect in Philippi teen Amahle Quku's murder expected in court
23 June 2020 6:54 AM

23 June 2020 6:54 AM

Jacob Zuma due in court today for arms deal corruption case
23 June 2020 6:32 AM

23 June 2020 6:32 AM

