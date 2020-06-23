From the Continent: Africa's Online Marketplace for Medical Supplies

Chaotic protests in the Dunoon area will cost the City of Cape Town around a million rand. Two MyCiTi buses, a MyCiti bus station, and at least two trucks have been torched. In the same timeframe over the weekend, the Little Angels Educare Centre was burnt down after Hangberg residents in Hout Bay clashed with the police over the demolition of illegal structures. The City has confirmed that several arrests have been made in Hangberg and Dunoon. Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says he will write to the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata, to urge SAPS to act swiftly in identifying, arresting, and ensuring that there is enough evidence to prosecute those responsible for the destruction.
Guest: JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Topics: Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests
Guest: Jean - Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topics: Somali government chooses not to respond to President Donald Trump’s insults.
Algerian protest leader jailed for a year.
Malawians go back to the polls today for court-ordered Presidential election rerun
SASSA has said that it should take 2 to 3 days for them to verify an application and payout the money into a bank account or via money transfers. This has evidently not happened. What we do know is that SASSA has declined about 2.8 million applications from a possible 6.2 million applicants saying the bulk majority of rejected applications were of people who were found to be receiving UIF benefits.
Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Topics: Update from SASSA on the R350 grant
Topics:From the Continent: Ethiopia’s mobile camel library
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.
Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice
Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?
The survey, which was done by the customer experience firm, Consulta, surveyed just over 2,500 prepaid, top-up and contract customers who made use of voice and data cellular products. Of the three groups surveyed, contract customers were the most dissatisfied and had the most complaints.
Guest: Carol Hall, The Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape,
Topic: Vodacom back to answer customer queries
A Stellenbosch NGO dedicated to skills development of unemployed, unskilled, and semi-skilled individuals, Bergzicht Training, has ramped up efforts to train more essential health and frail care workers to assist with the increasing health care demands placed on the system by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergzicht Training has reopened its offices in Stellenbosch with groups of 10 students at a time being allowed to return to the campus every two weeks from 1 June. The non-profit organization offers accredited skills development training in food and beverage service assistance and health and frail care; as well as in child care. Many of the NGOs’ health and frail graduates are already providing care to vulnerable South Africans like the elderly.
Guest: Adrian Bezuidenhout, Training Manager at Bergzicht Training
Topic: Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic
Topic: From the Continent: The Africans who showed us another side of fatherhood
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that a greater part of the economy will be opened – including casinos, restaurants, hotels, and cinemas. Lockdown has been tough for many, feeling deprived of their normal leisure activities, so life can now start returning to normal.
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner
Topics: Money Matters – Lockdown: How do we fight the urge to overspend?